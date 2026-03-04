For Restaurant-Worthy Ramen, Make Your Soft-Boiled Eggs Like This

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you can certainly crack an egg directly into ramen, nothing quite compares to the jammy center, flavorful white, and tenderness of a great Asian marinated egg. While simple to make well, getting them perfectly soft-boiled is all about timing and technique, and the right tools go a long way toward achieving the ideal end result.

An egg piercer, such as the one offered by Eggssentials, used on the flatter end of the shell vents air pockets that can pressurize under heat and crack the exterior. Plus, it helps make peeling easier, allowing you to keep the white intact and giving your bowl a better presentation. Adding a bit of salt to the water also helps maintain their appearance; while it's a common kitchen tip for buoyancy, its real magic is acting as a "sealant" — if a shell does crack, the salt helps the egg white coagulate instantly to plug the leak. Once submerged and cooking away, give them a gentle spin about 30 seconds in. This helps move the still-fluid yolk around, centering it and preventing it from hardening all the way at the edge of the shell.

Just like steak, nailing the doneness of your eggs is all about timing. If you want a solid white but an extra-gooey interior, four minutes in the water is all you need. If, however, you prefer the firm creaminess of a fully set yolk, you can increase this to seven or 10 minutes. Either way, precision is king here, so be sure to have an ice bath ready to keep your eggs from overcooking once removed.