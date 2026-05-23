Can You Freeze Deviled Eggs?

Eggs are expensive, so storing them properly to maximize their shelf life is important. This only becomes more vital once you've put effort and more ingredients into them, so attempting to freeze deviled eggs is a reasonable idea. However, it may not be the best one, as freezing tends to ruin their texture.

While you can freeze eggs effectively, it doesn't work quite the same once you've deviled them. Raw eggs and egg whites freeze perfectly fine, though their textures might change a bit. You can even freeze hard-boiled egg yolks without much problem, provided you use them within a month, but freezing their egg whites makes them tough. When this happens, the albumen proteins continue to tighten, squeezing out moisture to form ice crystals that later melt and leave you with something wet and leathery.

While the egg yolks may hold up fine, the same can't be said for the other ingredients. If you use mayonnaise, freezing breaks the emulsion, separating the liquids from the fats and turning the whole thing into a mess. If you include vegetables like minced onion or celery, the water in their cells freezes, bursting the cell walls and turning them mushy. While freezing deviled eggs and thawing them in the fridge poses no food safety risks, it completely ruins the dish and should generally be avoided.