You Can Freeze Eggs To Keep Them Fresher Longer

Whether you have a carton of eggs that's about to hit the freshness point of no return, or you made an egg white frittata and don't want to send half a dozen yolks down the sink drain, the freezer is your friend and can keep them fresher longer. While raw eggs have a fairly long shelf life in the fridge, they will keep for up to one year in the freezer, per the USDA. How to store and use the frozen eggs may vary slightly from how you would use fresh eggs, but with a little know-how, there's no need for any egg to go to waste.

You cannot freeze a whole egg in its shell, but you can crack it and stop the clock on the yolks and whites. The yolk and white can be mixed and frozen together, or you can separate them out. If you are freezing multiple eggs mixed together in one container, it's important to label how many there are for when it's time to defrost and use them.

And if you're thinking about preparing the eggs first, be aware that cooked egg whites do not freeze well on their own — so a hardboiled egg will fair poorly in the freezer, and its whites will have a rubbery texture. Cooked egg dishes where the white and yolk are mixed, however, freeze quite well. Those leftover lobster scrambled eggs you definitely don't want to go to waste deserve a spot in the freezer.