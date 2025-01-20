Eggs Are Expensive — Store Them Properly So They Last

It can be difficult to distinguish whether or not the eggs sitting in your fridge are still good. And with prices seeming to climb up every day, we want to avoid tossing aside those perfectly good — and increasingly expensive — dozens in the trash. Ensuring that your eggs stay fresh for as long as possible is all about proper storage solutions.

There are so many different ways to cook eggs, but only a few ways you can safely store them. Raw eggs should be stored in the refrigerator and can remain in the carton they came in, so there is no need for fancy holders. What's more important is where you place the carton inside your fridge. Eggs stay fresh for the longest when they are placed on an inside shelf, away from the fluctuating temperatures of your fridge door. Your egg carton should also be placed away from particularly strong-smelling foods that could impact the eggs' taste and quality if those odors are absorbed.

With these things in mind, raw eggs that remain in the shell will last you up to three to five weeks after the printed "sell by" date. If you are unsure whether or not your eggs are still good, double check that there is no discoloration or an unpleasant odor once you crack them open. You can also float eggs in water if you are still unsure whether or not you have a fresh batch on your hands.