What's In A Vegas Bomb Drink?
A Vegas Bomb drink sounds equal parts thrilling and intimidating. You might be surprised to find out that this alcoholic beverage is actually quite fruity and fun — though it might also leave you more caffeinated after drinking it, just like these Vodka Red Bull Jell-o shots do. What else can you expect from a drink named in honor of Las Vegas?
The ingredients in a Vegas Bomb are Crown Royal whiskey, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, and Red Bull energy drink. To make two Vegas Bombs, you'll need 1¼ ounces of whiskey poured directly into a shot glass. Then, combine ¼ ounce of schnapps, two ounces of cranberry juice, and four ounces of Red Bull in a separate, larger glass. From there, the whiskey shot is dropped into the brimming glass of energy drink (hence the name "Vegas Bomb"). The "bomb" shot category follows the same principle as an Irish car bomb cocktail, where the shot gets plunged into a full glass of another drink before quickly chugging down all of the contents in one fell swoop.
What does the Vegas Bomb taste like?
The exact taste of a Vegas Bomb drink can be somewhat hard to pinpoint because of its diverse flavors. The whiskey provides hints of caramel, while the peach schnapps delivers a super fruity note. The cranberry juice adds tartness and sweetness, and the energy drink's fizziness and sugary citrus flavor deliver a final punch. When combined, the result is almost candy-like — sweet, sour, and (admittedly) a lot of fun to drink.
Like any popular cocktail, bartenders have created various renditions over the years, and the Vegas Bomb is no exception. Some versions include Malibu Rum, which adds a layer of creamy coconut and pairs well with the peach for a more tropical twist on the original. You can also experiment with different types of whiskey to impart a unique flavor each time. For example, try Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Whiskey for a hint of honey. Alternatively, go presidential by seeking out Ulysses S. Grant's alleged favorite bourbon for an unexpected pairing that will surprise your friends — right before they start chugging.