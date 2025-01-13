What's In A Vegas Bomb Drink?

A Vegas Bomb drink sounds equal parts thrilling and intimidating. You might be surprised to find out that this alcoholic beverage is actually quite fruity and fun — though it might also leave you more caffeinated after drinking it, just like these Vodka Red Bull Jell-o shots do. What else can you expect from a drink named in honor of Las Vegas?

The ingredients in a Vegas Bomb are Crown Royal whiskey, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, and Red Bull energy drink. To make two Vegas Bombs, you'll need 1¼ ounces of whiskey poured directly into a shot glass. Then, combine ¼ ounce of schnapps, two ounces of cranberry juice, and four ounces of Red Bull in a separate, larger glass. From there, the whiskey shot is dropped into the brimming glass of energy drink (hence the name "Vegas Bomb"). The "bomb" shot category follows the same principle as an Irish car bomb cocktail, where the shot gets plunged into a full glass of another drink before quickly chugging down all of the contents in one fell swoop.