Here's How Much Popeyes Franchise Owners Actually Make
Fast-food chicken chain Popeyes has been serving up its Louisiana fast, spicy chicken since the 1970s. Over the many decades, the restaurant brand has amassed a loyal customer following that includes celeb chefs who list Popeyes among their favorite fast food. Popeyes' poultry was Anthony Bourdain's favorite fast-food fried chicken, for instance, and James Beard Award-winning chef and New York Times best-selling author J. Kenji López-Alt gives the chain his stamp of approval, as well.
Popeyes operates more than 4,000 restaurants worldwide, so it's clear that people — both famous and not — enjoy the brand's food. But on the opposite end of the spectrum from being a mere dining patron, is it profitable to own and operate a Popeyes restaurant?
Popeyes isn't the most profitable restaurant franchise in the United States — that honor belongs to Chick-fil-A, which is not only considered the most successful chicken chain but is the most profitable among all types of U.S. restaurant franchises. But, while they may not be No. 1 in terms of their returns on investment and other success metrics, Popeyes franchisees are nonetheless doing quite well, earning average annual operating profits of $409,256 per restaurant, as of 2025 (per 1851 Franchise).
Both the initial investment costs and the precise profit payout vary depending on the type of Popeyes restaurant one operates. Opening a freestanding Popeyes site, for instance, requires a total initial investment that ranges between $1,222,045 to $3,923,245, as of 2025, and these types of stores bring in average annual sales of $1,978,832. For an in-line venue (a restaurant not housed in a standalone building but that is part of a broader shopping center), the initial investment ranges from $504,545 to $1,968,245, with average annual sales of $1,779,406.
What it takes to be a Popeyes franchisee
While one certainly needs it to open a Popeyes franchise, it takes more than money to meet the company's criteria to become a franchisee. In addition to the financial requirements, such as having a net worth of at least $1 million and possessing liquid assets of at least $500,000, the company also requires that its franchise owners are actively involved in and live near their restaurants. They must also have the experience and needed resources to set up and successfully operate a business. Previous restaurant experience is additionally a desired trait, with a background in quick-service chicken restaurant operations specifically listed as the ideal.
While it sounds like a rigorous list of requirements — and it is — Popeyes franchise owners reap the benefits of the chain's huge brand recognition. A new restaurant owner essentially has a loyal customer base ready and waiting as soon as they open the doors. Popeyes is also constantly updating its menu offerings to remain on mark with the hottest consumer food trends, which helps continually bolster business for franchisees.
In North America, Popeyes is particularly looking to open new franchises in various target growth areas. Among the Canadian provinces, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec are particular areas of focus. In the U.S., 19 states are on the company's radar for expansion, ranging coast to coast from California to Florida (per Popeyes). So, interested would-be franchisees in these areas may have an edge as they undertake the application process.