Here's How Much Popeyes Franchise Owners Actually Make

Fast-food chicken chain Popeyes has been serving up its Louisiana fast, spicy chicken since the 1970s. Over the many decades, the restaurant brand has amassed a loyal customer following that includes celeb chefs who list Popeyes among their favorite fast food. Popeyes' poultry was Anthony Bourdain's favorite fast-food fried chicken, for instance, and James Beard Award-winning chef and New York Times best-selling author J. Kenji López-Alt gives the chain his stamp of approval, as well.

Popeyes operates more than 4,000 restaurants worldwide, so it's clear that people — both famous and not — enjoy the brand's food. But on the opposite end of the spectrum from being a mere dining patron, is it profitable to own and operate a Popeyes restaurant?

Popeyes isn't the most profitable restaurant franchise in the United States — that honor belongs to Chick-fil-A, which is not only considered the most successful chicken chain but is the most profitable among all types of U.S. restaurant franchises. But, while they may not be No. 1 in terms of their returns on investment and other success metrics, Popeyes franchisees are nonetheless doing quite well, earning average annual operating profits of $409,256 per restaurant, as of 2025 (per 1851 Franchise).

Both the initial investment costs and the precise profit payout vary depending on the type of Popeyes restaurant one operates. Opening a freestanding Popeyes site, for instance, requires a total initial investment that ranges between $1,222,045 to $3,923,245, as of 2025, and these types of stores bring in average annual sales of $1,978,832. For an in-line venue (a restaurant not housed in a standalone building but that is part of a broader shopping center), the initial investment ranges from $504,545 to $1,968,245, with average annual sales of $1,779,406.