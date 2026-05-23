The Fishy Old-School Deli Sandwich You Rarely See Anymore

The deli sandwich is practically an institution. No matter where you go, many classic deli orders look and taste remarkably similar, shaped by decades of shared traditions and evolving consumer palates. But as those tastes changed over the years, some once-common staples slowly disappeared from menus altogether. Few sandwiches capture that forgotten old-school deli spirit quite like the sardine sandwich.

The sardine sandwich was once a budget-friendly staple. You could find countless variations of this sandwich, like chopped sardines in raisin bread or sardines paired with peanuts or crisp onions. The reason they were so popular was because of their abundance, and they were once the most heavily harvested fish in the United States. There was a thriving industry on both the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, making sardines cheap and plentiful. One of the more interesting facts about sardines is that they also helped people get through hard times, providing an affordable, filling, and nutritious meal during periods of economic strife like World War II food shortages and the Great Depression.

But despite their popularity, sardines eventually fell out of favor. The decline of the sardine sandwich can largely be traced back to changing consumer tastes. By the '50s, tuna had overtaken sardines as America's canned fish of choice. It was marketed as a convenient household staple and helped usher in the era of the mid-century tuna casserole and the accidental invention of the tuna melt. Sardines were no longer the star of the show, and their waning popularity happened to coincide with a major decline in sardine populations along the Pacific Coast — an area once dubbed the "Sardine capital of the world". Due to the sudden collapse in population, a ban was imposed on the commercial sardine fishery in 1967, which lasted until 1986.