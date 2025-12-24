The Wholesome Reason Buc-Ee's Mascot Is A Beaver

Buc-ee's is more than a mere gas station; it's a traveler's oasis, with some locations encompassing tens of thousands of square feet. From its uber-clean bathrooms, to boasting over a dozen flavors of beef jerky, all made in Texas, to its incomparable gas station hot dogs, and its employees hollering when its tender and juicy brisket is being carved and served up fresh, Buc-ee's has its own way of doing things. And to make everything that falls under its empire is even further recognizable, the Buc-ee's mascot features prominently throughout the stores. But have you ever wondered why it's a beaver? The wholesome reason is that Buc-ee's CEO Arch Aplin's childhood nickname was "Beaver."

When he was born, his mom started calling him Beaver, and the name stuck. It was apparently inspired by a toothpaste commercial featuring a space-age version of this second-largest rodent in the world, named Bucky Beaver. So when the time came to pick an animal representative for the company's logo, Aplin didn't have to search very far.

There's also an adorable animal connection for the Buc-ee's name. When choosing what to call his eventual gas station empire, Aplin turned to his Labrador retriever, who was named Buck. We can honestly think of no better way to honor a beloved pet!