These Are The Only US States Without An Aldi Grocery Store
With various measures taken to keep its groceries cheap, discount grocer Aldi is a veritable shopping paradise for bargain seekers. Personnel expenses are kept low through policies like requiring a deposit to use a shopping cart — encouraging customers to return their carts to get their money back, since the store does not have paid cart retrievers — and having shoppers bag their own groceries. All the overhead costs saved through measures like these translate to lower product prices, and the discounts are driving shoppers to Aldi in droves. But while there were more than 2,500 Aldi stores in the U.S. as of 2025, not everybody has one nearby.
While Florida is the state with the most Aldi locations, totaling 285 as of January 2026, 11 U.S. states remain Aldi-less: Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Residents of these states lack access to the chain's exclusive private-label brands and the steep discounts found during its frequent price drops.
For any type of merchant, expanding into more remote states like Hawaii and Alaska is cost-prohibitive because products have to be shipped from great distances. This also makes constructing stores more expensive, since building materials have to be shipped as well. Land can be costlier in these areas, too — Hawaii, for example, has notoriously high-priced real estate. These factors are likely to continue keeping cost-conscious Aldi out of these states for the foreseeable future. For some of the others, though, the supermarket chain has near-term growth plans that may bring an Aldi their way.
Aldi is coming soon to some new states
With food costs ever rising and inflation ever banging at the proverbial door, people are anxious to save money in any way they can. Merchants with the lowest prices, therefore, are attracting the most customers these days. In response, Aldi shared that it is aggressively expanding its U.S. footprint, targeting a presence of 3,200 U.S. stores by year-end 2028. While there will still be states without an Aldi store, the number will have shrunk.
Among locations set to get an Aldi in the very near future, Maine is scheduled to get its very first store in 2026, with the city of Portland, Maine, targeted as the location. Colorado will also soon become an Aldi state for the very first time. The Centennial State is slated to receive a whopping 50-plus stores over the next five years, as well as a distribution center to be built in Aurora, Colorado.
While that still leaves nine states without an Aldi presence, the company's efforts to expand in the West may spell good news for states like Utah and Idaho going forward. The chain entered nearby Nevada in 2025, opening four stores in the state during the year, and Aldi reportedly plans to double that number by 2030. Along with the planned Colorado distribution center, another is in the works for Goodyear, Arizona — expected to open in 2028 — which would further increase Aldi's service footprint in the region, meaning more new stores are not far behind.