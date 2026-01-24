These Are The Only US States Without An Aldi Grocery Store

With various measures taken to keep its groceries cheap, discount grocer Aldi is a veritable shopping paradise for bargain seekers. Personnel expenses are kept low through policies like requiring a deposit to use a shopping cart — encouraging customers to return their carts to get their money back, since the store does not have paid cart retrievers — and having shoppers bag their own groceries. All the overhead costs saved through measures like these translate to lower product prices, and the discounts are driving shoppers to Aldi in droves. But while there were more than 2,500 Aldi stores in the U.S. as of 2025, not everybody has one nearby.

While Florida is the state with the most Aldi locations, totaling 285 as of January 2026, 11 U.S. states remain Aldi-less: Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Residents of these states lack access to the chain's exclusive private-label brands and the steep discounts found during its frequent price drops.

For any type of merchant, expanding into more remote states like Hawaii and Alaska is cost-prohibitive because products have to be shipped from great distances. This also makes constructing stores more expensive, since building materials have to be shipped as well. Land can be costlier in these areas, too — Hawaii, for example, has notoriously high-priced real estate. These factors are likely to continue keeping cost-conscious Aldi out of these states for the foreseeable future. For some of the others, though, the supermarket chain has near-term growth plans that may bring an Aldi their way.