How To Elevate Your Steak Tartare With Major Flavor (The Lebanese Way)

Ah, steak tartare — a staple for many when it comes to chic dining. When you think of steak tartare, French cooking may come to mind as France helped to transform the dish, but this is certainly not the only style. Food Republic spoke to Ed Cotton, chef and partner at both Leonetta and Jack & Charlie's in New York City, to find out more, and he ranks Levantine beef tartare within his top two favorite styles.

Cotton appreciates the Middle Eastern way for its "unique flavor profile, from using chilies, basil, mint, allspice, and bulgur wheat." He lauds that "it really is such a great combination of flavors." The use of bulgur wheat is a hallmark of the Middle Eastern iteration. For those unfamiliar with bulgur, it's a type of cracked wheat that's been parboiled, dried, and ground. The end product looks similar to quinoa or couscous. The cooked version of tartare is called Lebanese kibbeh, and it's popular with lemon, yogurt, or tahini for dipping. When served raw, it's known as kibbeh nayeh. Cotton described kibbeh as diverse: "The presentations are endless — some are shaped into an oval like a small football, and some are formed into pucklike shapes by placing the chopped meat in ring molds."

At his restaurant, Leonetta, Cotton plays on two Middle Eastern iterations of tartare — using lamb rather than beef and blending in harissa, mint, and sumac — a tart, earthy spice. This blend, he noted, is from another part of the globe: "Armenians have something similar, but they tend to use paprika, sumac, and tomatoes in their variation," he explained.