Where Guy Fieri Worked Before Appearing On Food Network

Guy Fieri has become one of Food Network's biggest success stories. After winning season two of "The Next Food Network Star," he went on to launch dozens of restaurants, host multiple hit shows, and even earn himself an Emmy Award along the way. But long before his television career took off, Fieri was already fully immersed in the food world.

Many celebrity chefs, including Anthony Bourdain and Gordon Ramsay, got their start in the food industry through professional kitchens, gradually working their way up the culinary ladder before getting noticed. Fieri's path was a bit more unconventional. Rather than learning the trade as a young adult, he got his start in food entrepreneurship while still a kid — 10 years old, to be precise. In classic Fieri fashion, he opened the Awesome Pretzel Cart, beginning his culinary journey by selling pretzels from a bicycle cart he built with his father. This origin story plays a huge role in Fieri's personal brand, and he's been known to bring back the Awesome Pretzel Cart on special occasions.

Using the profits earned from his pretzel business, Fieri funded a trip to France, where he immersed himself firsthand in the country's food culture. After returning to California, he landed his first professional restaurant gig at the Red Lion Inn and spent the following years working his way through a variety of restaurant roles across the state. By the time he appeared on "The Next Food Network Star" in 2006, Fieri had become an established restaurateur. In 1996, he opened his first restaurant, Johnny Garlic's. The concept proved successful, and in 2003, he expanded his portfolio with Tex Wasabi's, a fusion of barbecue and sushi.