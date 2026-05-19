Where Ina Garten Worked Before Appearing On Food Network

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Ina Garten has become one of the most beloved personalities on Food Network, thanks to her comforting persona and elegant comfort food. But long before she became the Barefoot Contessa, Garten's life was worlds away from television kitchens and bestselling cookbooks.

Cooking didn't play a major part in Garten's early life. In fact, as a child, she was actively discouraged from spending time in the kitchen and was instead pushed to focus on academics. She followed that path diligently, eventually earning an MBA from George Washington University and landing a rigorous job in nuclear policy at the White House Office of Management and Budget. During this time, cooking initially started out as little more than a creative hobby alongside her corporate career, with Garten spending her free time experimenting with recipes, drawing inspiration from cookbooks, and even flipping houses for some extra cash.

But everything changed in 1978, when Garten spotted an ad for a small specialty food store in the Hamptons called Barefoot Contessa. Despite her limited experience in the food world, she took the leap and purchased the store. This decision proved to be a resounding success, and the store became an instant hit among the glamorous Hamptons crowd. Garten ran the store for nearly 20 years and eventually sold it to two employees so she could focus on writing cookbooks. She soon went on to publish "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook" and other cookbooks, which became bestsellers and introduced her name to a wider audience. Just a few years later, she landed her first Food Network show, "Barefoot Contessa," which premiered in 2002 and facilitated her rise to stardom.