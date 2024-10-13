The Cookbook That Started It All For Ina Garten

Ina Garten is renowned for her inspired yet straightforward recipes, which have given countless nervous home cooks the confidence to get in the kitchen and have a go themselves. But before Garten became the iconic Barefoot Contessa, she needed some inspiration herself to learn how to get dinner on the table. The culinary tome the once-inexperienced cook turned to was Craig Claiborne's "New York Times Cookbook," as Garten revealed in her memoir "Be Ready When The Luck Happens."

Claiborne, who died in 2000, spent 29 years at "The New York Times" during his career, serving as its food editor and also as a restaurant critic. He published over 20 books about food, and helped introduce Americans to a variety of international cuisines. First published in 1961, "The New York Times Cookbook" has gone on to sell over three million copies across the globe, and it's still in print today.

Given that Garten wasn't allowed to cook growing up, it's not surprising that she found Claiborne's collection of almost 1,500 recipes a big help with planning and preparing meals, referring to it as her "bible" at that stage in her life. And one particular recipe soon became a firm favorite: beef chili.