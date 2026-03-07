Why Ina Garten Nearly Left Her TV Career Behind

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ina Garten has built a veritable culinary empire over several decades, starting with her iconic Hamptons store, The Barefoot Contessa. This led to numerous cookbooks, as well as her long-running Food Network TV program, also called "The Barefoot Contessa." However, the celebrity chef and entertaining doyenne — who wasn't allowed to cook growing up — almost did not end up making her award-winning show at all. And that was because of an, er, crappy situation on the short-lived show that came before it, which she recounts in her memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens."

As Garten tells it, in 2000, she started working with the production company behind Martha Stewart's show, which used her own Hamptons house as the filming location. While there were certainly creative differences (Ina wanted to be Ina, while the producers wanted her to be more like Stewart), and head-scratching moments from the production crew, the moment that broke the camel's back came when the house's septic pipes could no longer take the abuse inflicted by literally dozens of crew members.

Sewage started to leak into the yard, a truck that had been called to deal with the mess got stuck in it, and the director of the show fell ill on-site. The situation so horrified Garten that she swore "never again" (and rightly so!), and she held to that vow — though only for about two years.