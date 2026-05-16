What's New At Costco: May 2026 Edition

There are many reasons to visit Costco, whether you're hitting up the food court for its hands-down best menu item — the surprisingly cheap hot dog meal — taking a spin around the free-sample circuit, or simply stocking up on bulk goods at wholesale prices. Another enticement to visit the warehouse retailer is the crop of new items constantly hitting its stores and website — and May 2026 is no exception.

Whether you're in the market for a new kitchen device, some fresh snacking options, a rare cooking ingredient — wagyu beef tallow, anyone? — or a tasty beverage to try, Costco has you covered this month. If you happen to live in one of the few remaining U.S. states that don't have a Costco, take heart — many of these items are also available online. Take a look at what's new! Note that prices may vary by location.