What's New At Costco: May 2026 Edition
There are many reasons to visit Costco, whether you're hitting up the food court for its hands-down best menu item — the surprisingly cheap hot dog meal — taking a spin around the free-sample circuit, or simply stocking up on bulk goods at wholesale prices. Another enticement to visit the warehouse retailer is the crop of new items constantly hitting its stores and website — and May 2026 is no exception.
Whether you're in the market for a new kitchen device, some fresh snacking options, a rare cooking ingredient — wagyu beef tallow, anyone? — or a tasty beverage to try, Costco has you covered this month. If you happen to live in one of the few remaining U.S. states that don't have a Costco, take heart — many of these items are also available online. Take a look at what's new! Note that prices may vary by location.
This cooler chills food and drinks for up to 24 hours
Just in time for summer campouts and barbecues, this tropical-patterned Quiksilver Box Cooler, available for $44.99, offers 12 liters of cooled food and beverage storage, along with a built-in bottle opener, dual carry handles, and an adjustable shoulder strap. The item impressively keeps food and drinks cold for up to 24 hours and has space for 20 12-ounce beverage cans.
Take this espresso machine along for your summer travels
If you simply can't get through the day without your favorite espresso, the OutIn Nano Portable Espresso Machine Travel Kit, priced at $129.99, lets you brew it up anytime, anywhere with ease. Whether you're traveling, adventuring, or simply can't get away from the office, this device and its protective carrying case will have you sipping in no time — and there are even special spaces in the case to hold your coffee pods.
Grow a kitchen garden, even in a small space
Home-cooked dishes are definitely more flavorful when you can include fresh produce, and the Keter Signature 29 Gallon Rolling Raised Garden Bed with Self Watering, available for $109.99, allows you to grow a kitchen garden with herbs, veggies, and more — even if you only have a small space in which to do it, such as a balcony or patio. With its innovative self-watering system, built-in drainage tap, water-level indicator, and weather-resistant design, this compact rolling garden bed will get you gardening with ease and convenience — and with very little outdoor space needed.
Munch on a spicy-sweet, protein-rich snack
If you're a fan of Archer jerky, you'll be excited to know the brand is launching a brand-new flavor at Costco: Archer Grass-Fed Beef Jerky Mango Habanero. This spicy-sweet snack mashup comes in a 1-pound bag for $22.49, and features 9 grams of protein per serving to fuel you between meals.
Bake professional-grade pizza right in your own kitchen
If you want home-baked pizza that rivals pizzeria quality, look no further than the NewAge Perfect Crust Pizza Oven with Infrared Thermometer Gun and Cover, which utilizes cordierite — a high-quality pizza stone material — to serve up a superior bake on your pie for $769.99. This countertop device can hold pizzas up to 15 inches in diameter and features a 25,000-BTU dual-burner system that can reach 900 degrees Fahrenheit — but don't let that max temperature scare you, as the precision control knobs help ensure professional-grade temperature control and consistent cooking.
Power up with these energy drinks
Arriving in time to power up your Memorial Day and Independence Day activities, these Ultra Red White and Blue Razz Monster Energy Drinks have zero sugar and lots of zip to help keep you going all day and well into the night. For $36.99, the package contains 18 16-ounce cans of fruity fuel with a patriotic theme.
This stylish stainless steel set helps you get your grill on
Get grilling in style this summer with this Henckels 8-piece BBQ Trays & Skewer Set. The package, available for $38.99, features six stainless steel skewers with built-in food-release sliders, a stainless steel grill basket, and a stainless steel tray-style grill topper that keeps more delicate foods from falling through the grate while you're grilling.
Blend like a boss with Ninja's powerful tumbler blender
Ninja serves up its mightiest ice-crushing power with this Ninja BlendBOSS Tumbler Blender, which utilizes a 1,200-peak-watt motor to power sharp stainless steel blades that can turn ice into powder in a matter of seconds for $119.99. A One-Touch Auto-iQ system features three preset intelligent blending settings, and the appliance includes two 26-ounce, leak-proof tumblers with detachable straws for a quick blend-and-sip experience.
This grand charcuterie board is designed for a crowd
The stress of calculating how much charcuterie you should have per guest is greatly eased with the enormous Sango XL Charcuterie Board, which is well over 3 feet long and has abundant space to hold plentiful meats, cheeses, fruit, and more to feed a crowd. For $79.99, the board is crafted from high-quality, sustainably sourced acacia wood and is as attractive as it is large, lending a beautiful look to your party spread.
Popular knives with a long direct-sales legacy are now available at Costco
Traditionally sold via direct sales for decades, the Cutco brand — known for its innovatively designed knives — is now offering products in Costco stores, including this Cutco High-Carbon Stainless Steel 22-piece Knife Block Set, featuring various knives, a sharpener, a cutting board, shears, and more for $1,599.99. Cutco is famous for the quality of its kitchenware and for the forever guarantee that backs its products, which are made in America from high-carbon stainless steel.
Enjoy Tim Hortons coffee in the convenience of a pod
If you're a fan of the Tim Hortons brand, you can now enjoy the coffee shop chain's original blend, featuring 100% Arabica beans, in your own kitchen with these Tim Hortons Coffee Original Blend K-Cup Pods for $56.99. Each carton comes with 120 medium-roast K-Cup pods that are compatible with all Keurig brewers.
Prepare multiple recipes in one slow cooker
You no longer need to crowd your counter with two slow cookers when preparing multiple recipes — the GreenPan 6QT Split Pot Slow Cooker, available for $179.99, features split pots with independent controls, letting you simultaneously cook two dishes in one device. The appliance easily converts back to a single 6-quart pot when you don't need the split sides, and there are more features than you can shake a spatula at: You can brown meat right in the pot; a versatile steam rack is included; the removable pot is oven- and stovetop-safe; the unit features a special stay-cool base to protect your counters; the components are dishwasher-safe; and more!
This world-class fat is now at Costco
One of the world's rarest culinary fats, sourced from Kagoshima, Japan, is now available in a two-pack of 22-ounce jars for $59.99. The Authentic Wagyu A5 Japanese Wagyu Beef Tallow is rendered from the fat of cows raised for the highest-grade marbling — A5 — which is a rating only a small percentage of wagyu production ever attains, with even less being rendered into tallow.
Plant-based snacking goodness, delivered in one box
For all your summertime excursions, this Plant-Based Snack Box serves up plentiful options for nutritious, high-fiber fuel you can quickly grab and take on hikes, road trips, and many other adventures. The 42-piece box, available for $49.99, includes Unreal candy, That's it fruit bars, Larabar Minis, Nature's Bakery bars, and more.
Ice on demand, just in time for summer
During the hot summer months, having ice on demand is wonderful for chilling beverages in your take-along water bottles, blending smoothies and other frozen drinks, filling food and beverage coolers, and much more. With just the push of a button, this countertop Brio 740i Nugget Ice Maker, available for $249.99, creates fresh ice within 10 to 15 minutes, and it includes a stainless steel ice scoop, a one-touch self-cleaning feature, an LED refill indicator, and more.
Bring the Panera Bread experience home
Panera Bread fans, rejoice! For $12.67, you can now enjoy the chain's macaroni and cheese in the comfort of your own kitchen with this heat-and-serve Panera Bread Original Mac and Cheese two-pack, featuring shell pasta and Panera Bread's signature blend of creamy cheese sauce and white cheddar.
Cool off with this fruit-based summer treat
If you're looking for a non-sugary frozen treat option to cool off your crew this summer, the Deebee's Organic Superfruit Freezie Pops Variety Pack serves up 40 frozen pops that are organic and fruit-based, with no sugar, preservatives, artificial colors, or artificial flavors added for $10.82. The frozen fruity flavors include Strawberry Lemon, Mango Orange, and Blueberry Pomegranate.
This microwaveable ramen has a spicy kick
For a quick, microwaveable meal, this six-pack of Samyang Buldak Spicy Ramen Bowls brings that familiar ramen flavor with a bit of heat to fill you up — five minutes in the microwave, and you're feasting. Flavors include Quattro Cheese and Spicy Chicken in 3.8-ounce cups for $14.99.
Gut-healthy soda, now in a convenient variety pack
If you want a more natural soda alternative to sip on this season, the 15-count Olipop Soda Spring Variety Pack, available for $23.99, offers three fresh flavors to try, utilizing natural sweeteners like fruit juice and stevia leaf: Strawberry Vanilla, Raspberry Sorbet, and Shirley Temple. Olipop is known for offering carbonated beverages that feature functional ingredients, like fiber, to support digestive health, so drink up — your gut will thank you.