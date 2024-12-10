The Perfect Ratio Of Charcuterie Per Guest Depends On How You Serve It

Well-assembled charcuterie boards are not only fun to put together, but they also serve as a visually appealing way to serve guests a variety of bites. While cheese boards don't actually count as charcuterie, select cheeses do stand out when they're strategically peppered into colorful platters of meat, fruit, and nuts. Though, with so many appetizing snacks to choose from on just one board, how can you successfully procure the perfect amount of food for your next platter?

The key is to offer a wide variety of options without overcrowding your serving platter with too much meat and cheese. Amounts may vary depending on the number of guests — when fancy cheeses have a central place on your charcuterie board, allot only one to three ounces of cheese per person (one if it's an appetizer, and three if it's meant to be a grazing meal). Then, follow some easy tips for arranging better cheese boards and choose a small yet impactful selection such as one hard cheese, one spreadable cheese, and one more robust and pungent variety.

When it comes to your meat selection, choose something mild like salami, a spicier option like pepper-infused summer sausage, and a spreadable pâté. Aim to also have two to three ounces of meat available per person for a meal, and half an ounce if it's an appetizer. Use the same ratio for any protein, such as nuts or seeds — but double it for any fresh produce (think carrot sticks, grapes, apple slices, and more), crackers or breads, and any dips you might serve. The meal-sized ratios are the perfect proportion for summer's trendy micro charcuterie boards as well.