How To Tell If Wagyu Beef Is Fake

Wagyu beef is the gold standard of steak. Prized for its intense marbling, extremely tender texture, and unmatched flavor, the most premium cuts can command exceptionally high prices. But with its untouchable reputation and high demand in the luxury scene, there are many cases of steak being fraudulently sold as Wagyu. Fortunately, there are a number of telling signs that separate the fakes from the real deal.

The majority of label misrepresentations come from lower-grade Wagyu being passed off as high-grade Japanese Wagyu. "Wagyu" itself isn't a guarantee of quality. Instead, there's a spectrum that ranges from cheaper, crossbred beef reared overseas to meticulously bred, fully traceable Japanese cattle graded under Japan's strict A1 to A5 system.

The difference between a mid-tier Wagyu and an A5 Wagyu is easy to spot. Because of the way the cattle are raised, you'll be able to tell the quality just by the meat's appearance. A5 beef (the highest tier of Japanese wagyu) is threaded with dense, lace-like marbling that gives the meat a pale pink hue rather than the more typical deep red associated with beef. This marbling is what sets Wagyu apart from other types of steak, so the denser it is, the more likely that it's a higher-quality cut. Beyond appearance, any restaurant serious about serving it should also be able to tell you exactly where it came from. Real Japanese Wagyu comes with a certificate of authenticity, which verifies its origin and pedigree — down to the prefecture and farm. So if a restaurant is selling A5 Japanese Wagyu, yet can't speak confidently on its providence, there's a very high chance it isn't the real thing.