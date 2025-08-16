American Vs Japanese Vs Australian Wagyu Beef: What's The Difference?

If you enjoy a great steak or just meat in general, you've probably heard of wagyu beef (and probably know why it's so expensive). Wagyu beef is produced from four specific breeds of Japanese cattle that are known for their intense marbling or intramuscular fat that gives the meat a uniquely rich, buttery taste and ultra-tender texture. The delicious taste and texture are the reasons why A5 wagyu steak is considered the height of luxury.

The production of wagyu beef originated in Japan in the 1860s, the result of Japanese cattle farmers crossing native Japanese breeds with imported breeds, resulting in the intensely marbled texture we've come to associate with wagyu beef. In 1975, production of wagyu beef expanded stateside, with the introduction of wagyu cattle, which were crossbred with North American breeds. Later, in 1988, Australian cattle farmers introduced Wagyu genetics, once again crossbreeding with local cattle breeds. This has resulted in different variations of wagyu beef: Japanese, Australian, and American.

To learn more about the different varieties of wagyu beef, Food Republic spoke to Golan Haiem, founder and CEO of Destination Wagyu. While the national variations are all wagyu, they're not the same. Haiem explained, "Japanese, American, and Australian Wagyu differ in key areas including genetics, breeding protocols, feeding duration, and grading systems. These distinctions have a measurable impact on marbling, flavor, and texture."