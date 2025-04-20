Where Can You Buy Waygu Beef And Is It Available In Grocery Stores?

When it comes to premium beef (think more expensive), there's Angus, Japanese Kobe, and Wagyu. Angus is the most affordable of the three, averaging $2 to $4 per pound. Wagyu beef can run anywhere from $50 to $300 per pound. Finally, Japanese Kobe beef (ranging between $200 and $500 per pound) is actually a type of Wagyu that comes from a specific breed of cattle. It's a strictly regulated and exclusive product that has precise production rules.

In the United States, Wagyu beef can be listed as domestic (a variety that can be from Australia or American, and is used by some fast food companies in their burgers) or of A5 grade. This ranking was developed in Japan to determine the quality of the beef. The A is the highest yield and refers to the amount of meat compared to the carcass's weight. The 5 represents the highest Grade, a rating based on factors such as the Beef Marble Score, the color, the fat standard, the firmness of the meat, and the texture.

What's the big deal about Wagyu beef? Well, the even marbled meat is tender and has a rich, buttery taste. It's a high-quality, melt-in-your-mouth meat that's considered a delicacy. Thankfully, Wagyu beef is becoming a little easier to purchase.