Where Can You Buy Waygu Beef And Is It Available In Grocery Stores?
When it comes to premium beef (think more expensive), there's Angus, Japanese Kobe, and Wagyu. Angus is the most affordable of the three, averaging $2 to $4 per pound. Wagyu beef can run anywhere from $50 to $300 per pound. Finally, Japanese Kobe beef (ranging between $200 and $500 per pound) is actually a type of Wagyu that comes from a specific breed of cattle. It's a strictly regulated and exclusive product that has precise production rules.
In the United States, Wagyu beef can be listed as domestic (a variety that can be from Australia or American, and is used by some fast food companies in their burgers) or of A5 grade. This ranking was developed in Japan to determine the quality of the beef. The A is the highest yield and refers to the amount of meat compared to the carcass's weight. The 5 represents the highest Grade, a rating based on factors such as the Beef Marble Score, the color, the fat standard, the firmness of the meat, and the texture.
What's the big deal about Wagyu beef? Well, the even marbled meat is tender and has a rich, buttery taste. It's a high-quality, melt-in-your-mouth meat that's considered a delicacy. Thankfully, Wagyu beef is becoming a little easier to purchase.
Online specialty shops
In a time when nearly everything can be purchased online, it might not surprise you to find high-quality meat on the internet. One source, Omaha Steaks, also has brick-and-mortar stores selling Wagyu beef. The company offers 6-ounce burgers, 5-ounce filet mignon, and 9-ounce steaks. Then there's the Wagyu Shop, which offers Japanese A5 Wagyu, American, and Australian varieties, along with other meats, seafood, spices, and caviar.
Be prepared for a little sticker shock with these sources. A burger at Omaha Steaks will run nearly $7 (that's $40 for 8). The brand's 9-ounce steak will cost $300 for 4. Those prices seem reasonable after looking at the Wagyu Shop, where a 10 oz. A5 ribeye costs $159.
Butcher shops
Not all butchers sell Wagyu. I did find a few nearby brick-and-mortar stores offering Wagyu, but they did not list their prices. Then, I performed an online search and used Yelp to determine where I could pick up steaks and burgers.
It didn't hurt to read the reviews. In my area, one of the top shops included a place called The Wagyu Window. On the day I checked out their website (it's an online butcher shop), they were selling A5 NY strip steaks and ribeyes for $110. The weight of the strip steak is between 14 and 15 ounces. The ribeye weighs between 14 and 16 ounces.
High-end grocers
Since I do most of my shopping in supermarkets, I wanted to find local grocers selling Wagyu. If you have a Gelson's or Erewhon (both California chains) nearby, you're in luck. Gelson's sells American Wagyu New York steak at $90 per pound. Also available are beef tri-tip roast and rib roast. On the day I checked the store, there wasn't any Japanese Wagyu on display. Erewhon has a selection of American Wagyu steaks ($30-$54 in 12- and 24-ounce packages) and even ground beef ($11 for one pound).
I was surprised that the Whole Foods website didn't offer any selections for Wagyu beef. Online, Vons (another Western US chain) offered Wagyu beef patties and ground beef ($12 for either 16-ounce package) and a 4-pack of Australian Wagyu beef ribeye steaks for $358.
Other sources
I was also surprised to find Wagyu beef at Costco online. If you have an unlimited budget, you can order a 12-pound Japanese Wagyu boneless ribeye roast for $1,100!
If your finances are a little tighter, you might check out Wild Fork Foods. This online retailer with brick-and-mortar stores sells frozen Wagyu ground beef for $7 (one pound) and A5 Wagyu NY strip steaks for $100 per pound, along with 11 other options. All of Wild Fork's 700 products are frozen. You can purchase items in-store or have them shipped to your home. I can testify that my family has enjoyed the meats bought from Wild Fork.
Other money-saving options if you wish to try Wagyu beef include Walmart and Amazon. Keep in mind that these retailers tend to sell American Wagyu, but that's an economical way to offer a tasty experience.