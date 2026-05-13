The Best New Amazon Fresh Groceries You Can't Miss In May 2026

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Amazon made headlines with its 2017 Whole Foods takeover, but the internet retailer offers groceries through its many delivery options, including Amazon Fresh and the recently expanded Amazon Now. Available since 2007, this convenient platform enables the supermarket experience without leaving the comforts of home. You can digitally browse shelf-stable, frozen, and fresh fare, all available with ultra-fast delivery — ranging from 30 minutes to two hours — for Prime members in select cities.

While Amazon Fresh certainly stocks pantry staples — including products under its own private label — the platform is home to an ever-expanding array of exciting arrivals, too. Whether you're after new treats, innovative appetizers, or tasty ready-made meals, the Fresh program makes exploring new options easy.

Unlike a traditional grocery store experience, you can click and browse rapidly, glimpsing both customer reviews and similar product options. One of the benefits of shopping digitally is consistently broadening your kitchen repertoire — so check out the enticing deals arriving in May 2026.