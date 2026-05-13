The Best New Amazon Fresh Groceries You Can't Miss In May 2026
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Amazon made headlines with its 2017 Whole Foods takeover, but the internet retailer offers groceries through its many delivery options, including Amazon Fresh and the recently expanded Amazon Now. Available since 2007, this convenient platform enables the supermarket experience without leaving the comforts of home. You can digitally browse shelf-stable, frozen, and fresh fare, all available with ultra-fast delivery — ranging from 30 minutes to two hours — for Prime members in select cities.
While Amazon Fresh certainly stocks pantry staples — including products under its own private label — the platform is home to an ever-expanding array of exciting arrivals, too. Whether you're after new treats, innovative appetizers, or tasty ready-made meals, the Fresh program makes exploring new options easy.
Unlike a traditional grocery store experience, you can click and browse rapidly, glimpsing both customer reviews and similar product options. One of the benefits of shopping digitally is consistently broadening your kitchen repertoire — so check out the enticing deals arriving in May 2026.
Grab a pint of protein-packed ice cream
No food is safe from protein-maxxing, even ice cream. Help achieve your daily goals during dessert with the Coffee Flavored Protein Pints High Protein Dessert, which packs 30 grams of the trending macronutrient per $6.99 package.
Look out for a premade seafood chowder
It's easy to forget Amazon Fresh offers delicious ready-to-eat options, like a container of Blount Clam Shack Shrimp & Roasted Corn Chowder. Priced at $10.49 for 24 ounces, it's a seafood-heavy sipper sourced right from New England.
Try out Ithaca's zesty hummus
Who says packaged hummus can't take on a Mexican twist? The well-rated $3.99 Ithaca Jalapeño Lime Hummus works zesty flavors into garbanzos to a tee, making it a versatile choice for everyday cooking.
Buy a package of cozy S'mOREO Sandwich Cookies
If a package of crème sandwich cookies isn't nostalgic enough, take it a step further with the Oreo S'mOREO Sandwich Cookies. Swapping the chocolate cookie for a graham cracker base and the vanilla filling for marshmallow, it's a $4.97 limited-edition sweet that'll certainly inspire cheer.
Flavor your coffee with a dash of Hogwarts magic
Potential coffee creamer flavors run a wide gamut, so why not start the day with an option inspired by "Harry Potter?" The $5.57 gluten-free Coffee Mate Butterbeer Flavored Cold Foam Creamer tastes of sweet butterscotch and caramel flavors with a whimsical touch of the Wizarding World.
Add an aromatic garlic butter to the cart
A tasty compound butter offers lots of versatility — you can use it to dress up homemade steak or upgrade store-bought dinner rolls. Look out for the nifty $3 container of Better Butter Garlic Parmesan Basil on Amazon Fresh for more easy dinner enhancements.
This dairy-free Buffalo sauce elevates wings, pizza, and more
It's handy to keep flavorful condiments ready, and the Primal Kitchen No Dairy Buffalo Sauce is a reliable option for only $4.77 a bottle. Crafted without sugar or dairy (the classic recipe employs butter), the tangy-spicy liquid is ready for wings, spiced and saucy mac and cheese, or even pizza.
Explore diverse non-alcoholic beer styles
The selection of top non-alcoholic beers keeps expanding, with Brooklyn Brewery's Non Alcoholic Variety Special Effects the newest Amazon Fresh arrival. The $18.48 12-pack contains styles ranging from pilsner to hazy IPA, crafted by one of New York's largest breweries.
Incorporate chocolate-covered cherries into your sweets rotation
The textural delights of chocolate-covered berries deliver a uniquely mouthwatering experience. Try the Tru Fru Dark And White Chocolate Cherries, priced at $7.27 for an 8-ounce package, for a delectable merging of white and dark cocoa with tangy cherries underneath.
Enjoy fruit and vegetable purees in convenient pouches
For children and adults alike, fruit and vegetable packets offer a flavorful pick-me-up. You can grab a 24-count GoGo squeeZ No Sugar Added Fruit & veggieZ Applesauce and Puree Variety Pack for $16.79, with one flavor featuring apple, strawberry, and zucchini, and another apple, blueberry, and spinach.