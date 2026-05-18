The Midwest Beer Company That Once Released A Disturbing Ad Campaign

The beer industry has produced some of the most iconic ads of all time, from Budweiser's 1999 "Wassup?" campaign becoming a pop culture sensation to Dos Equis' "The Most Interesting Man in the World" campaign turning into a viral meme. But some ads have attracted attention for all the wrong reasons. One infamous example came from Schlitz Brewing Company, which released an ad that essentially gave viewers the choice between buying Schlitz or being killed.

The Milwaukee-based company released an ad that has been jokingly dubbed by fans as the "Drink Schlitz or I'll Kill You" campaign. Released in 1977, the campaign featured stereotypical "macho" characters, like a boxer and an outdoorsman, who threatened the narrator for trying to take away their Schlitz. This odd marketing strategy was the brain-child of advertising company Leo Burnett & Co., who were (unsurprisingly) fired shortly after the ads aired. Perhaps the aim of this campaign was to use shock value to bring attention back to the brand, which had been facing sagging sales. However, despite its comedic intention, the joke fell flat and left viewers uncomfortable.

People like to say there's no such thing as bad press, but the attention this controversial campaign received only alienated customers from the struggling brand. Thanks to the overwhelmingly negative public response, the ad was pulled after just ten weeks. It's also widely accepted that the ad — in combination with other factors — played a major role in Schlitz's historic fall from grace.