This Classic Beer Went From One Of The Top Brands To Nearly Unfindable

Big beer brands — referred to as macros — can appear everlasting. Whether a constant keg at your local bar or a six-pack at the convenience store, it's tough to imagine classics like Budweiser or Miller Lite ever fading away. Yet Milwaukee's Schlitz — once a major competitor to such widespread brews — underwent a swift decline, going from a former shelf stalwart to essentially unfindable in just a few decades.

Started in 1849, Schlitz once reigned as America's top brewery, reflected in both sales and culture. The company won over Chicago residents by handing out free kegs following the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, built a massive beer palace in the early 20th century, and even survived Prohibition by selling nonalcoholic drinks and sweets. Through the 1950s, Schlitz remained America's best-selling brewery by volume, until Budweiser permanently overtook that status in 1957, remaining the biggest brewery in the U.S. to this day.

Even still, Schlitz remained second in line until the 1970s, flowing through taps and out of cans nationwide. All the while, its downfall was brewing, driven by poor decisions both inside and outside of production. Most prominently, several major modifications were made to the recipe, but Schlitz also misfired with an unsuccessful marketing campaign and engaged in unethical business practices. The end came in 1981, when a months-long strike shuttered the brewery, and the brand went up for sale — taking it from a once-popular beer to an elusive find.