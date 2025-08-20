10 Once-Popular Beers That Are Nearly Impossible To Find Anymore

Stag is the second American adjunct lager on this list, so it was another moderate ABV drink with low levels of bitterness. Fans have cited things like a nice grainy aroma and Stag's thin but lasting head as reasons they enjoyed it. It's been known to some as a solid beer with a simple, yet satisfying flavor profile. With a focus on strong hops, which can really influence the flavor of a beer, Stag advertised itself as a drink for the "confident and capable" with an eye toward appealing to American sports fans everywhere. The name brings to mind that proud beast of the forest, the deer, which is actually thanks to the winning idea of one customer who entered and won an early naming contest for the beverage. During Prohibition, Stag (as with all alcohol from law-abiding providers) was unavailable. But unlike other breweries, its maker, Western Brewing Company, recovered with alacrity when the ban ended.

At the height of its popularity, the beer was sold in 22 states around the U.S. It was even able to score a little collaboration with the creators of cartoon classic Mr. Magoo, famously running an ad in which the oblivious little man invades a library to enjoy a cold glass of his favorite drink. Stag is no longer a U.S. mainstay, but its hometown of Belleville harbors something of a cult following. There, you can expect a rich culture maintained by Stag-loving people who keep the memory of this time-honored beer alive and well, and for whom tradition is a proud part of their hometown's vibe.