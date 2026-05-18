McDonald's And Burger King Use The Same Fish For Sandwiches, Yet Customers Say They Taste Way Different

For various reasons, restaurant fish sandwiches just taste better than homemade. Fortunately, options abound for getting a quick takeout fish sammie when a craving strikes. Two leading fast-food chains, McDonald's and Burger King, each offer their own take. Though both restaurants use the same type of fish — Alaskan pollock — customers say the resulting sandwiches are wildly different.

"It tastes like fish sticks that I ate growing up, which is always just like a sentimental kick in the gut," one TikToker observed of Mickey D's Filet-O-Fish, a sentiment echoed by various others reminded of childhood fish fingers by the sandwich. Eaters compare the taste of Burger King's Big Fish to a more grown-up grocery store frozen fish product. "The patties actually taste like the yellow bag Gorton's fisherman ones that I get at home," another TikTok poster declared.

FoF fans describe the sandwich as having a sweet quality, which makes sense; the sauce has sugar, and sugar and dextrose are added to the patty. On the other fin, BK's sammie is commonly described as salty (with some complaining it's too salty). Some have pointed to BK's inclusion of pickles as a possible reason.

Speaking of toppings, that's one big taste differentiator between FoF and BF. Filet-O-Fish eschews veggie toppings, offering just the fish patty, cheese, tartar sauce, and nothing more. "No lettuce, tomato, onions, or pickles to distract from the star of the show — the fish," one Reddit poster declared. BK's sammie, on the other hand, comes standard with lettuce and pickles, along with the tartar sauce, and the brand's "have it your way" policy lets customers easily add even more veg.