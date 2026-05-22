The 2009 McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Jingle That's Forever Stuck In Customers' Heads

When your marketing budget is the size of McDonald's, there is plenty of opportunity for creative genius that drives customers into your restaurants and through your drive-thrus. One early win for the fast food chain, which today has over 40,000 locations around the world, was the inception of McDonald's mascots, like Grimace. Another big hit for Mickey D's came in 2009, concerning the square-shaped Filet-O-Fish. It seemed innocuous, just another ad, until it was unleashed on the public. It featured a wall-mounted fish toy that suddenly looked at a man eating the seafood sandwich and sang, "Give me back that Filet-O-Fish, give me that fiiiish." It turned out to be one of the major earworms of 2009 — and well beyond.

Created by agency Arnold Worldwide, the commercial for McDonald's Lent-season fish alternative became a viral sensation. The catchy ad inspired millions to view and re-view the clip online, providing a significant boost to the sandwich's sales. And if it seemed like everyone was spontaneously singing or humming it in 2009, you might be surprised to learn that people are still watching the commercial with fondness and humor. "This is still my favorite commercial of all time. I love this song," one YouTube commenter wrote in April 2026. "I'm currently working at McDonald's and every single time I make one of these, this commercial plays in my head. Makes the day suck a little less," another commenter shared in 2025.