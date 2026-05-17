Martha Stewart Says This Household Item Can Speed Up Seed Starting

From tomatoes to trees, Martha Stewart likes to grow from seed. While adopting her practice can seem daunting, the process is fairly straightforward and doesn't require many tools. Still, Stewart highly recommends using a heating pad to expedite your plants' growth and get them into the soil faster.

@cbssundaymorning Martha Stewart is kicking off seed-starting season with her expert tips for growing a thriving garden. From warmth and moisture to the perfect lighting setup, she shares step-by-step guidance on how to start seeds for vegetables like spinach, lettuce, and even artichokes. With the right tools and patience, your garden will flourish in no time at all. #garden #seeds #veggies ♬ original sound – CBS Sunday Morning

In the spring, warmer temperatures kick-start a seed's chemical reactions that cause it to sprout. With just soil and moisture, you can still get your seedlings started, but the process can take longer depending on what you're trying to grow. For something like beets, which only need a minimum of 50 degrees Fahrenheit to sprout, it's not a huge deal to leave their trays outside or even directly sow them after the last frost. But if you're a beginner gardening tomatoes, failing to provide your seeds with proper heat means you'll lose your head start on planting.

Part of what makes Stewart's garden so prolific is that she relies on heating mats to start her seeds as early as January. This gives them weeks to develop into plants hardy enough to survive outside and produce fruit and leaves far more quickly. Still, she doesn't just use a hot water bottle or a pad you use to soothe sore muscles. The mats designed for seedlings are typically large, flat, and have a dial that allows you to adjust to a more exact temperature, guaranteeing a thriving environment for your seeds.