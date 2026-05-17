Martha Stewart Says This Household Item Can Speed Up Seed Starting
From tomatoes to trees, Martha Stewart likes to grow from seed. While adopting her practice can seem daunting, the process is fairly straightforward and doesn't require many tools. Still, Stewart highly recommends using a heating pad to expedite your plants' growth and get them into the soil faster.
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Martha Stewart is kicking off seed-starting season with her expert tips for growing a thriving garden. From warmth and moisture to the perfect lighting setup, she shares step-by-step guidance on how to start seeds for vegetables like spinach, lettuce, and even artichokes. With the right tools and patience, your garden will flourish in no time at all. #garden #seeds #veggies
In the spring, warmer temperatures kick-start a seed's chemical reactions that cause it to sprout. With just soil and moisture, you can still get your seedlings started, but the process can take longer depending on what you're trying to grow. For something like beets, which only need a minimum of 50 degrees Fahrenheit to sprout, it's not a huge deal to leave their trays outside or even directly sow them after the last frost. But if you're a beginner gardening tomatoes, failing to provide your seeds with proper heat means you'll lose your head start on planting.
Part of what makes Stewart's garden so prolific is that she relies on heating mats to start her seeds as early as January. This gives them weeks to develop into plants hardy enough to survive outside and produce fruit and leaves far more quickly. Still, she doesn't just use a hot water bottle or a pad you use to soothe sore muscles. The mats designed for seedlings are typically large, flat, and have a dial that allows you to adjust to a more exact temperature, guaranteeing a thriving environment for your seeds.
Other household items to help speed up seed starting
Seeds can grow outside with zero supervision, but more tricks and tools only help guarantee their longevity and later productivity. If you're just getting started growing from seed, there's no need to invest hundreds of dollars in equipment — not when you have Martha Stewart available to help you use what you probably already have.
A key component of getting any seed started is water, and just about every last seed on the planet won't germinate properly without a consistently moist, but not wet, environment. To not only provide these conditions, but also cut down on watering, Stewart recommends keeping a lid over your seedlings to retain evaporating moisture. On her farm, her trays come with durable plastic lids, but she says that plastic wrap works just fine. This is especially useful for leafy greens like lettuce — Stewart's suggestion for a great vegetable to grow as a beginner — which won't need much time at all to germinate and sprout.
Seeds are cheap, but that's not always the case with pots. Stewart reuses plastic takeout containers to hold various seasonings, but they also work great for starting seeds. Not only do they allow light to reach the emerging plants, but their lids are also perfect for retaining moisture. Just be sure to poke a few holes in the bottom to let excess water drain out, and you have a perfect seed-starting pot.