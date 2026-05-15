Turn Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Into Nuggets With 2 Extra Ingredients
The humble rotisserie chicken might be the best thing to come out of France. Its beauty is in its simplicity: a whole chicken cooked on a rotating spit, allowing it to baste itself in its own fats and juices. The result is golden, crispy skin with a juicy, tender interior, and since it's already cooked, it can last up to four days in the refrigerator — provided you store it properly. While leftover rotisserie chicken makes for the ultimate lazy snack, you can elevate it even further with just two simple ingredients: eggs and cheddar cheese.
By finely chopping leftover chicken and mixing it with egg and shredded cheese, you can make an easy, McNuggets-inspired bite at home. The egg acts as the primary binder, while the cheddar melts into the mixture to help hold everything together, adding richness and its characteristic sharp punch. This recipe is also super tweakable. If you want an easy flavor upgrade, add seasonings like garlic powder or onion powder to the mix. For extra heat, mix in diced jalapeños, chipotle powder, or crushed red pepper flakes.
Baking is an excellent option, but if you want faster, crispier results, we suggest using an air fryer instead. You can also experiment with different cooking methods. Once you've formed your nuggets, you can coat them in breadcrumbs or batter (mix together flour, baking soda, and seltzer water) and deep-fry them in oil for a crispy, golden exterior that'll taste shockingly close to fast-food nuggets. If you're planning on breading them, panko will give you an airy crunch, while crushed cornflakes, a staple in many Southern-style fried chicken recipes, create a craggier, extra-crispy coating with heaps of texture and crunch.
More ways you can use your rotisserie chicken leftovers
There are countless ways to repurpose leftover rotisserie chicken. Chop it up and toss it with mayo for an easy sandwich filling, or shred it into barbecue sauce and pile it onto a bun with pickles for a simple pulled-chicken situation.
Even major grocery chains like Costco have built fan-favorite prepared foods around rotisserie leftovers. Just like the bulk-buy chain, you can transform your extra bird into a chicken pot pie. Shred the meat, toss in whatever vegetables are lingering in your fridge, pile the filling into a pie crust, and bake until golden. It's comforting, economical, and looks far more impressive than the effort it actually requires.
While there are countless ways to use leftover meat, the bones usually end up in the trash. But we implore you — please don't make that mistake. Rotisserie bones are the foundation for an easy chicken stock, which we know as liquid gold. Trust us — once you've tastes the homemade stuff, you'll never go back to the store-bought kind. Plus, the longer it cooks, the richer and more flavorful the stock becomes. Load it up with aromatics like onion, garlic, celery, carrots, and, of course, trusty bay leaves, and you'll have a beautiful base for soups, stews, pasta sauces, and risotto.