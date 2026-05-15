Turn Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Into Nuggets With 2 Extra Ingredients

The humble rotisserie chicken might be the best thing to come out of France. Its beauty is in its simplicity: a whole chicken cooked on a rotating spit, allowing it to baste itself in its own fats and juices. The result is golden, crispy skin with a juicy, tender interior, and since it's already cooked, it can last up to four days in the refrigerator — provided you store it properly. While leftover rotisserie chicken makes for the ultimate lazy snack, you can elevate it even further with just two simple ingredients: eggs and cheddar cheese.

By finely chopping leftover chicken and mixing it with egg and shredded cheese, you can make an easy, McNuggets-inspired bite at home. The egg acts as the primary binder, while the cheddar melts into the mixture to help hold everything together, adding richness and its characteristic sharp punch. This recipe is also super tweakable. If you want an easy flavor upgrade, add seasonings like garlic powder or onion powder to the mix. For extra heat, mix in diced jalapeños, chipotle powder, or crushed red pepper flakes.

Baking is an excellent option, but if you want faster, crispier results, we suggest using an air fryer instead. You can also experiment with different cooking methods. Once you've formed your nuggets, you can coat them in breadcrumbs or batter (mix together flour, baking soda, and seltzer water) and deep-fry them in oil for a crispy, golden exterior that'll taste shockingly close to fast-food nuggets. If you're planning on breading them, panko will give you an airy crunch, while crushed cornflakes, a staple in many Southern-style fried chicken recipes, create a craggier, extra-crispy coating with heaps of texture and crunch.