How To Properly Store Chicken In The Fridge & Freezer, According To Tyson

Leftovers are like a gift from your past self: a delicious, ready-to-eat meal that saves time and effort. But when it comes to chicken, making food storage mistakes can turn that gift into a gamble. Fortunately, knowing a few simple storage tips can keep your chicken fresh, safe, and tasty for days, weeks or even months to come.

According to Tyson, one of the most prominent names in poultry, the best way to store cooked chicken is in small, air-tight containers placed in a fridge kept under 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Chicken pieces have about 48 hours before they need to be tossed out, while whole chickens extend that freshness to 72 hours. If you don't plan to eat it by then, freezing is a great backup. Properly stored cooked chicken will keep in the freezer for six to nine months — just be sure it is properly stored before its freeze-by date. For best results, wrap the chicken tightly in plastic wrap or place it in a sealed freezer bag, squeezing out as much as possible to avoid freezer burn.

As for raw chicken, the clock starts ticking once you bring it home. When stored in the refrigerator, it's best to use it within two days of purchase, or by the "best by" date (whichever comes first). Don't forget to keep it on the bottom shelf – the safest place to store raw chicken in the fridge — to avoid it possibly leaking onto and contaminating other food. If you're not ready to cook it, transfer it straight to the freezer to lock in freshness and reduce waste.