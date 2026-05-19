Why Costco Coffee Is So Special In This State

Costco is a great go-to spot for bulk-buy bargains, but did you know that its product offerings change significantly depending on the country? Most of the time, these changes reflect local tastes and unique product availability. These differences extend to all areas, whether that's the food court, deli, or grocery items, and they're not just limited to countries. Take Hawaii, for example, which is the only state where you'll be able to purchase some of the most coveted and unique coffees in the world.

Hawaii stands out as the only state in the United States that grows and produces coffee in large volumes. One of its most famous products is Kona coffee, grown in the mineral-rich volcanic soil of Hualālai and Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii. What makes Kona even more special is that outside of Hawaii, pure 100% Kona coffee is difficult to find and often comes with a hefty price tag. This is what makes Hawaiian Costcos stocking pure, unblended whole-bean and ground Kona coffees so special.

Kona coffee has been described as smooth and rich by those lucky enough to try it, and despite its rarity, it is frequently ranked as one of the best coffee varieties. It's usually grown using Typica beans, a variety of Arabica, so it doesn't come with the strong body associated with Robusta. But if you ever find yourself in a Hawaiian Costco, be vigilant about the labeling. Under Hawaiian law, a bag of coffee only needs to contain 10% Kona coffee to be labeled as such. If you're looking to get an undiluted taste of Hawaiian coffee, avoid blends and select a bag labeled as 100% Kona coffee.