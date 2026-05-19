Why Costco Coffee Is So Special In This State
Costco is a great go-to spot for bulk-buy bargains, but did you know that its product offerings change significantly depending on the country? Most of the time, these changes reflect local tastes and unique product availability. These differences extend to all areas, whether that's the food court, deli, or grocery items, and they're not just limited to countries. Take Hawaii, for example, which is the only state where you'll be able to purchase some of the most coveted and unique coffees in the world.
Hawaii stands out as the only state in the United States that grows and produces coffee in large volumes. One of its most famous products is Kona coffee, grown in the mineral-rich volcanic soil of Hualālai and Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii. What makes Kona even more special is that outside of Hawaii, pure 100% Kona coffee is difficult to find and often comes with a hefty price tag. This is what makes Hawaiian Costcos stocking pure, unblended whole-bean and ground Kona coffees so special.
Kona coffee has been described as smooth and rich by those lucky enough to try it, and despite its rarity, it is frequently ranked as one of the best coffee varieties. It's usually grown using Typica beans, a variety of Arabica, so it doesn't come with the strong body associated with Robusta. But if you ever find yourself in a Hawaiian Costco, be vigilant about the labeling. Under Hawaiian law, a bag of coffee only needs to contain 10% Kona coffee to be labeled as such. If you're looking to get an undiluted taste of Hawaiian coffee, avoid blends and select a bag labeled as 100% Kona coffee.
Costco Hawaii's inventory goes far beyond just coffee
A trip to your local warehouse is already something of an event, and one of the many perks of a Costco membership is that it's valid at all U.S. and international locations. This makes visiting the chain a fun side quest if you ever find yourself with some spare time while traveling the world. But proceed with caution: While Hawaiian Costcos don't technically count as international, the sheer number of unique offerings is enough to put them in a category of their own.
Hawaiian Costcos offer a huge selection of grocery items, and their stock totally reflects the character of the islands. Regional classics you can purchase include chocolate-covered macadamia nuts, floral leis, and poi. You can also find kalua pork, which is a must-try if you're ever in Hawaii. This traditional dish features slow-cooked pork shoulder or butt, historically prepared in an underground oven.
Beyond the local flavors of the islands, those interested in sampling Hawaiian specialties should know that international locations also boast one-of-a-kind food court offerings. Costcos in China have fried chicken, Canada has poutine, and sushi is a must-try at Japanese warehouses. In Hawaii, you might expect to see regional favorites like Spam musubi or roasted macadamia nuts. However, despite the range of unique grocery items, visitors to Costco's Hawaiian locations have reported that the food court menu isn't too dissimilar from that of the mainland. But while the food court might be largely the same, the deli is known to offer fresh poké on steamed rice, which can be enjoyed in the food court after a long day of shopping.