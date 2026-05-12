How Long Instant Pots Typically Last
Instant Pots, like air fryers, take the cooking power of a larger appliance and condense it into a hands-free, smaller appliance that is both convenient and quick. No longer do you have to stand watch over the stove while your pressure cooker does its thing; with an Instant Pot, you can set it and more or less forget it, so you can make bone broth in a fraction of the time or get dinner on the table in a snap. If you've had your Instant Pot for years, though, you might be wondering how many you have left with it. How long are these helpful appliances built to last? Actually, not as long as you might expect — only about two to three years, with regular use.
Emphasis on the "regular" part, though; if you use it less frequently (a few times a month, say, versus a few times a week), it might last longer than that. There are anecdotal reports of Instant Pots lasting four and up to eight years with proper care and maintenance, even when used over three times a week.
What is this "proper care and maintenance" of which we speak? Well, to get more life out of your Instant Pot, you'll want to be sure to clean it after every use. This means soaking all the parts that aren't the main body of the appliance (so the lid, the sealing ring, and the metal pot), giving them a good scrub, and then setting them out to air dry. Then wipe the main appliance, inside and out, with a just-damp towel, and let it air dry, too. You can also replace gaskets and seals as necessary to extend its life.
Signs your Instant Pot is on the outs
If your Instant Pot is nearing the end of its natural lifespan, there will be signs. The screen might start reading "NoPr," which translates to no pressure. It means that the very thing the appliance is meant to do — build pressure to cook foods quickly — is no longer occurring. Check to make sure the seals are still sound first, but if it is, and you're still getting this error message, it could be something internal that can't be repaired or replaced. There is also the popular Saute feature, which can be used to make splatter-free bacon. It might stop working after a few minutes of being on, or stop working altogether at some point. If you're not the sort who feels comfortable taking things apart, it might be best to just buy a new Instant Pot.
Finally, if you go to plug in your Instant Pot to make a huge batch of hard-boiled eggs and nothing appears on the screen, nor does it make any noise (and you've already checked that the Pot is plugged into both the wall and the machine itself), it's likely an electrical issue. Again, there are tutorials for troubleshooting and fixing Instant Pots, but if unscrewing the bottom and getting into the wires of the appliance isn't your thing, it's likely time to start fresh.