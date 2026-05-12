How Long Instant Pots Typically Last

Instant Pots, like air fryers, take the cooking power of a larger appliance and condense it into a hands-free, smaller appliance that is both convenient and quick. No longer do you have to stand watch over the stove while your pressure cooker does its thing; with an Instant Pot, you can set it and more or less forget it, so you can make bone broth in a fraction of the time or get dinner on the table in a snap. If you've had your Instant Pot for years, though, you might be wondering how many you have left with it. How long are these helpful appliances built to last? Actually, not as long as you might expect — only about two to three years, with regular use.

Emphasis on the "regular" part, though; if you use it less frequently (a few times a month, say, versus a few times a week), it might last longer than that. There are anecdotal reports of Instant Pots lasting four and up to eight years with proper care and maintenance, even when used over three times a week.

What is this "proper care and maintenance" of which we speak? Well, to get more life out of your Instant Pot, you'll want to be sure to clean it after every use. This means soaking all the parts that aren't the main body of the appliance (so the lid, the sealing ring, and the metal pot), giving them a good scrub, and then setting them out to air dry. Then wipe the main appliance, inside and out, with a just-damp towel, and let it air dry, too. You can also replace gaskets and seals as necessary to extend its life.