Bone Broth Only Takes 2 Hours With One Handy Kitchen Gadget

Bone broth is a nourishing stock for increasing protein and flavor in your soups and stews. The name "bone" broth accurately connotates what this liquid powerhouse is made from (animal bones and additional ingredients like veggies and water), and using a handy kitchen tool like an Instant Pot helps create this broth the fastest way possible. Making bone broth in the Instant Pot only takes two hours. As a side note, making it without a pressure cooker can be quite time-consuming, requiring the bones to simmer for up to 24 hours when using a stovetop or slow cooker. Since it's a pressure cooker, it shaves off hours of cooking time.

All you need is one pound of roasted animal bones (chicken bones or carcass, turkey carcass, beef bones, etc.), your choice of veggies, spices like black pepper, salt, a splash of vinegar, and water to cover it all to the maximum fill space inside the pot. Place all these ingredients into the pot and set it to "soup setting" for two hours. In no time, the pressure cooker rapidly boils the bones and water, imparting the gelatinous collagen into the broth. Once the time's up and the pressure has been released, strain the liquid with this strategic double-straining method for perfect bone broth.