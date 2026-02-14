No matter the verdancy of your green thumb, the quality of soil dictates garden health. Ideally, the dirt in your background should have a complex composition and be full of nutrients, minerals, and other organic matter. Yet maintaining soil health — all while keeping leeching weeds at bay – can be difficult. So to offer an a genius easy cardboard trick, Food Republic is fortunate for guidance from Tammy Sons, the founder and CEO of TN Nursery.

Turns out, abundant leftover boxes offer quite a gardening advantage. "Cardboard suppresses weeds and slowly decomposes into the soil below," Sons noted. After all, the material is a paper product, composed of intricately processed wood fibers. So as long as you "only use brown cardboard with all paper labels and packing tape removed," said Sons, then boxes can actually enhance your garden's condition.

Firstly, the cardboard improves dirt health by "feeding soil microbes and loosening up hard soil," Sons explained. Additionally, this simple layer of thickened paper stifles weeds, depriving them of sun and oxygen. Easy to install, eco-friendly, and surprisingly effective, using cardboard lends lots of advantages for growing vegetables in your garden.