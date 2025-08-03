Take Olive Garden Breadsticks To Sweet New Heights With This Reddit Hack

A trip to Olive Garden isn't complete without indulging in its iconic breadsticks. If you're lucky, you might have a few extra that you can bring home after enjoying Chicken Alfredo and Lasagna Classico. While the internet has no shortage of hacks for Olive Garden leftovers, here's one you may not have thought of: turning your extra breadsticks into French toast nuggets.

A Reddit user shared a photo of leftover breadsticks, cut into pieces and dusted with a mix of cinnamon and icing sugar. Dubbed "French toast nuggets," we can only assume these little morsels have been prepared as you would make homemade French toast: by soaking them in a batter mixture of eggs and milk, and frying them in butter or vegetable oil until they reach golden perfection. Reddit describes them as "delicious" and "a fluke," given that leftover breadsticks are a rarity (per Reddit).

We love this hack because it's incredibly easy to pull off and a great way to utilize leftovers. While the Reddit post mentions Olive Garden specifically, it would also work with a store-bought dupe of the chain's popular breadsticks. Like standard French toast, it's also incredibly versatile. Instead of icing sugar and cinnamon, you can experiment with different combinations, such as fresh cut berries and whipped cream, Nutella and sliced banana, or marshmallows and chocolate for a take on s'mores French toast. You could also skip the frying pan and use the breadsticks to make a French toast casserole. However, if you want to make these yourself, we suggest asking your server for a round of breadsticks that don't have any garlic or seasoning added to them — giving you a blank canvas for creativity instead.