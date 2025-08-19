How To Make The Ultimate Salad Topper With Olive Garden's Breadsticks

There's a lot to love about Olive Garden's casual environs and comforting Italian-American fare. Yet amidst all the entree options, it's the endless breadsticks that dependably demand special attention. Especially since an out-of-house brand makes Olive Garden's iconic breadsticks, their addition proved quite a savvy entrepreneurial move. Originally introduced to keep hungry patrons patient, they've grown into one of the restaurant's central selling points.

Plus, you can even continue your breadstick enjoyment at home by repurposing them into crunchy croutons. Crispy, garlicky, and ideally textured, this bread undoubtedly makes for an ultimate salad topper. The breadstick's small circumference ensures you'll get lots of crust in each batch of croutons, upping your salad with a delightful crunch.

Best of all, the transformation's fairly straightforward. Slice the bread up into small rounds or cubes, ensuring each piece of bread is bite sized. Then hit with additional seasoning to complement the garlic, say a generous sprinkle of parmesan, dried oregano, or good old Italian seasoning. Cover with a drizzle of olive oil, then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around five to 10 minutes, until the bread turns a beautiful golden brown. Serve atop the salad of your choosing and enjoy one of the tastiest hacks for Olive Garden leftovers.