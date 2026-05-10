8 Best Liquors To Mix With Ginger Beer

Ginger beer, not to be confused with ginger ale, is a delightfully flavorful drink all by itself. However, it only gets tastier when you add some liquor to the equation. Whether you are privy to the joys of ginger beer cocktails yet or not, knowing the best spirits to mix it with will serve you well the next time you dust off your bartending skills. Thanks to ginger beer's powerful taste, you don't need to get fancy, either. Typically, ginger beer, the right spirit, and an optional touch of fresh lime juice are all you need to whip up an outstanding highball.

In addition to being a lover of all things ginger beer, including cocktails, I also have 10 years of bartending experience and another 10 years of serving under my belt. As a result, I know a thing or two about how ginger beer pairs with spirits of all kinds, and I'm ready to share the deets. Thankfully, it's hard to go wrong with such a fantastic mixer, but still, honing in on the absolute winners of the alcohol world is your best bet. Stick with me, and you'll be doing exactly that in no time at all.