Ginger Ale Vs Beer: What's The Difference?

Ginger-based beverages like ginger ale and ginger beer are deliciously spicy, sweet, and carbonated. However, it's important to note that they are different. Ginger ale features a much lighter ginger flavor, which means it's less spicy and fragrant. Some ale varieties feature various tasting notes depending on the brand. For example, Vernors has a ginger and vanilla cream soda-like flavor, while Canada Dry has a lemon-lime ginger vibe. Since most ginger ales contain flavoring, the end taste can differ slightly. This beverage is more carbonated and sweeter; it's also less ginger-forward than ginger beer.

On the other hand, ginger beer is made by brewing real ginger, so the taste is more consistent. While "beer" is in its title, today's version is typically non-alcoholic. However, it's not exclusively alcohol-free, as some varieties sold contain up to 0.5% alcohol. The name comes from how the traditional drink was made by fermenting ginger (hence, ginger beer). The result is a light, foggy color with a sweet, zesty, and potent ginger flavor. Color-wise, ginger beer is typically darker, too.