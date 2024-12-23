Ginger Ale Vs Beer: What's The Difference?
Ginger-based beverages like ginger ale and ginger beer are deliciously spicy, sweet, and carbonated. However, it's important to note that they are different. Ginger ale features a much lighter ginger flavor, which means it's less spicy and fragrant. Some ale varieties feature various tasting notes depending on the brand. For example, Vernors has a ginger and vanilla cream soda-like flavor, while Canada Dry has a lemon-lime ginger vibe. Since most ginger ales contain flavoring, the end taste can differ slightly. This beverage is more carbonated and sweeter; it's also less ginger-forward than ginger beer.
On the other hand, ginger beer is made by brewing real ginger, so the taste is more consistent. While "beer" is in its title, today's version is typically non-alcoholic. However, it's not exclusively alcohol-free, as some varieties sold contain up to 0.5% alcohol. The name comes from how the traditional drink was made by fermenting ginger (hence, ginger beer). The result is a light, foggy color with a sweet, zesty, and potent ginger flavor. Color-wise, ginger beer is typically darker, too.
How to enjoy ginger beer and ginger ale
While both drinks are downright yummy poured straight over ice into your favorite glass, it helps to know that they're better suited for specific recipes than others. Choose ginger ale for a punch recipe where you don't necessarily want the ginger flavor to overpower any other fruity flavors. It also works perfectly in a Shirley Temple, or replace the lemon-lime soda in the Dirty Shirley Fizz cocktail with ginger ale for a fun twist on the classic. This bubbly, frothy, cherry-flavored drink pairs well with the sweet vanilla notes present in ginger sodas. You can also pair your favorite whiskey with ginger ale for a traditional duo.
The lovely pop offsets the bold, aged taste of the whiskey. On the other hand, ginger beer is the ideal pick for the classic Moscow Mule, where tart lime complements the zesty ginger flavor, packing a flavorful punch. The Dark and Stormy is another super delicious cocktail that calls for ginger beer for a more pronounced spicy taste that pairs well with the various spices in dark rum. Or, try a mocktail, which combines ginger beer and cranberry juice. Add in some orange slices for a tart, invigoratingly fiery and bubbly beverage that everyone can enjoy. If you're curious about ginger beer, Fever Tree makes a great version that's available on Amazon.