The One Step That Separates Melted Chocolate From Chocolate Ganache

There are few desserts as richly indulgent as melted chocolate or chocolate ganache. While both are smooth, glossy, and chocolate-based, they aren't interchangeable, and there's one defining ingredient that sets them both apart: heavy cream.

Before digging into what the differences are, it's worth noting what makes them similar. Both melted chocolate and ganache begin as solid chocolate that's gently heated until it transforms into a smooth, silky liquid. On its own, melted chocolate is basically perfect, with no additional ingredient needed, though it can be thinned out by adding oil. But ganache takes things a step further by blending that melted chocolate with warm heavy cream. The cream deepens the richness and transforms the texture, resulting in a richer and smoother mixture than melted chocolate alone.

Compared to melted chocolate, which isn't as versatile, with the main offerings being only milk chocolate, dark chocolate, or white chocolate, there's a bit more versatility when making a chocolate ganache. Alongside melting with different cocoa levels, you can tailor the ganache's texture by adjusting the type and amount of cream used. This comes down to the chocolate-to-cream ratio. Using more chocolate than cream creates a rich, thick ganache that's ideal for truffles or cake filling, while increasing the cream produces a softer, more pourable ganache that's perfect for glazes. You should also adjust your chocolate-to-cream ratio depending on what type of chocolate you're using. For the best ganache, you'll want to use creams with a high fat content to ensure proper emulsification.