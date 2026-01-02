The One Step That Separates Melted Chocolate From Chocolate Ganache
There are few desserts as richly indulgent as melted chocolate or chocolate ganache. While both are smooth, glossy, and chocolate-based, they aren't interchangeable, and there's one defining ingredient that sets them both apart: heavy cream.
Before digging into what the differences are, it's worth noting what makes them similar. Both melted chocolate and ganache begin as solid chocolate that's gently heated until it transforms into a smooth, silky liquid. On its own, melted chocolate is basically perfect, with no additional ingredient needed, though it can be thinned out by adding oil. But ganache takes things a step further by blending that melted chocolate with warm heavy cream. The cream deepens the richness and transforms the texture, resulting in a richer and smoother mixture than melted chocolate alone.
Compared to melted chocolate, which isn't as versatile, with the main offerings being only milk chocolate, dark chocolate, or white chocolate, there's a bit more versatility when making a chocolate ganache. Alongside melting with different cocoa levels, you can tailor the ganache's texture by adjusting the type and amount of cream used. This comes down to the chocolate-to-cream ratio. Using more chocolate than cream creates a rich, thick ganache that's ideal for truffles or cake filling, while increasing the cream produces a softer, more pourable ganache that's perfect for glazes. You should also adjust your chocolate-to-cream ratio depending on what type of chocolate you're using. For the best ganache, you'll want to use creams with a high fat content to ensure proper emulsification.
Different uses for melted chocolate and chocolate ganache
Melted chocolate, whether for immediate use or as a ganache, is an instant crowd pleaser, but making it requires special care. You should always melt your solid chocolate at a low heat and stir consistently, as high heats can cause it to burn and turn bitter, although the damage isn't always irreversible. Also, water can cause it to seize and turn grainy. To counter this, make sure you always use dry utensils and bowls.
Once you've got your perfectly melted chocolate, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it straight away. Our favourite is to use it as a dip for fruit (with strawberries being the obvious choice). You can enjoy it warm and glossy, but for something a bit more impressive, why not refrigerate your chocolate covered treats? Once chilled, the chocolate sets into a delicious shell with a satisfying snap, as long as you eat them quickly — which is why you should store chocolate-covered strawberries properly, at room temperature. Another way to enjoy the benefits of chilled melted chocolate is to make your own chocolate bars at home by pouring it into molds and letting it chill in the fridge. With the viral trend of making Dubai chocolate at home, you'll be able to find loads of tutorials online.
Chocolate ganache is also incredibly versatile, and can be used in a variety of different ways from melted chocolate. Once thickened, it becomes spreadable and works between cake layers as a filling, or piped into éclairs or cream puffs. With further cooling, ganache can be whipped into a fluffy frosting. When fully set, it can be rolled into rich chocolate truffles and finished with a dusting of chocolate powder.