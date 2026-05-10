Is This Air Fryer Cleaning 'Trick' Genius Or A Fire Hazard?

There are a lot of social media cleaning hacks for air fryers that can either endanger your home or sabotage your appliance's ability to work properly. While laying a few slices of bread underneath the basket may seem like a great idea, it can potentially lead to both problems.

On the surface, the idea seems sound. Using a disposable item to catch grease drippings is nothing new and, by doing it with bread, the theory is that you might have a flavorful bit of fry bread at the end of the cook. However, you're more likely to end up with either a soggy piece of starch that leaks grease everywhere anyway or a lump of charcoal that fills your kitchen with foul smells. While they're convenient appliances, air fryers still require specific times and temperatures to produce flavorful food, and following the requirements of the item in your basket means you won't be able to adhere to the fry bread's needs.

Additionally, you may not be saving yourself much cleaning. That bread is liable to leave crumbs, requiring a thorough wiping anyway. In the worst-case scenario, you cook your basket items so long that your easy cleanup hack transforms into a fire hazard. While air fryers may seem like a hyperfuturistic appliance, they're still, at their hearts, pint-sized, high-powered convection ovens, and they might ignite food that's left in them for too long.