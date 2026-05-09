The Best Grilled Cheese Uses This Frozen Breakfast Item As The Bread

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A melty and delicious grilled cheese sandwich is the perfect quick meal when you're hungry at any time of day, from an early breakfast through a late-night snack. But it's always fun to experiment with tasty, underrated cheeses or to swap out the bread for something like an eye-catching marble rye or a buttery brioche. Another way to shake things up is by skipping the bread altogether and using a favorite frozen breakfast item in its place that you may already have in your freezer: Eggo waffles.

It's easy enough to make the substitution; just butter the Eggos, layer on the cheese, and grill the waffles just as you would with regular bread. Make sure to thaw them first, or briefly toast them to remove the chill; otherwise, the excess moisture will prevent them from crisping and browning properly. You could also try making it in a panini press if you like a flatter, more compressed sando.

Since Eggo waffles are made with sugar, you might want to use a cheese that's a little sharper as a contrast, such as an aged cheddar or Gruyère. Conversely, you could play up their inherent sweetness by adding some jam to the sandwich, or drizzling on a little maple syrup for a tried-and-true flavor profile.