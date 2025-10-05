How To Make Your Own Maple Butter For A Simple Fall Spread

If there's anything better than a decadent treat, it's a decadent treat that's easy to make. One such goodie features a quintessential flavor of autumn: maple. If you have real maple syrup, some butter, and a few minutes to spare, you can whip up a maple butter spread that is ridiculously easy to execute and oh-so tasty.

Creating this yummy fall treat is literally as simple as combining maple syrup and butter. That's it! You can melt the two together for a pourable spread, great for uses like topping pancakes or adding to oatmeal. Or you can make a whipped butter spread by softening your butter at room temperature and then whipping in the maple syrup little by little, using an electric mixer for the best results. This approach yields a great, spreadable topping ideal for slathering onto toast and quick breads or even incorporating maple flair into savory creations like a whipped sweet potato dish.

Compound butter is so simple that it's easy to play around with ratios. A good baseline is using a 1:1 ratio, but experiment until you find the balance of flavor and viscosity that you want. Once you've got the base made, give it a little taste. If it isn't sweet enough, add some maple. If you want it a little thicker, whip in some more butter.