The Unexpected Topping You'll Find On Costco's Pizza In China

While Costco is a classically American grocery chain, its influence spans the globe. While half of its 900 locations are located in the United States, the rest are dotted around 13 different countries. Some things remain the same, like the membership model, bulk-buy bargains, and of course, no Costco is complete without its iconic food court. But a trip to an international Costco will reveal a few differences. Take China, for example, where you can find seafood pizza on offer — sometimes shrimp and sometimes crayfish.

Opening its doors in 2019, Costco has proved highly successful in China and now operates seven warehouses. While the food court menu might be different, it still has Costco's famously low prices. A whole seafood pizza will set you back $10, and for a slice, it's just $2. Interestingly, food is less expensive in China, so these prices might be perceived to be on the higher end — which is often the case when international food brands open up there.

While seafood pizza isn't a standard topping in the States, over in Asia, it's actually quite common. One such seafood pizza is sold as "Tom Yam Gong Crayfish," which isn't your typical Chinese dish. Tom Yam Goong (usually stylized as tom yum) is an iconic Thai soup known for its sweet and sour profile. But given its global popularity, it's not surprising to see it sold in China. Usually, the standard protein paired with Tom Yum is shrimp, but Chinese Costco has swapped it out for crayfish. This could be a classic example of adjustments being made to suit local tastes. China loves crayfish — so much, in fact, that they're both the world's biggest consumer and exporter of the tasty crustacean.