Avoid This Texas Roadhouse Rookie Mistake Before Your Meal Arrives
Even though Texas Roadhouse is very popular as America's largest casual-dining chain, there are still lots of people who have never been there before. When you go for the first time and are seated at your table, you will be able to take in the lively country vibe, maybe order one of the fun margaritas, and even go to the display case where you can hand-select your own steak. But after you order and are waiting for your entree and any appetizers you chose to arrive, you want to avoid the rookie mistake of diving too deeply into the free rolls with honey cinnamon butter, or you will be too full to enjoy your meal.
The rolls are so delicious because they're made from scratch by an in-house baker, with new batches coming out every five minutes — they're hard to resist. One tip, especially if you are with a group, is not to ask for the basket to be replenished after everybody has had one, so they will not be there to tempt you. You could also ask for a box and take home any extra rolls for later — they would be great for breakfast the next day! You can also buy the honey cinnamon butter in stores and prepare rolls on your own, so you don't feel like you're missing out when you're at the restaurant.
Include more rolls later as part of your meal instead
Even if you still want to enjoy the rolls during your Texas Roadhouse visit, there's a way to do it without getting too full for dinner. The idea is to have just one at the beginning when they first come out, and then incorporate another later as part of your meal.
Choose veggies as your sides when you order your main course, like a salad, sauteed mushrooms, or green beans, instead of a baked potato, fries, or mac and cheese, and turn the rolls into garlic bread by ordering a side of the Garlic Lemon Pepper Butter for dipping. With some of the dishes, such as the Beef Tips, Steak Kabob, Portobello Mushroom Chicken, or Grilled BBQ Chicken, you could make a mini side sandwich with a roll and some of your chosen protein.
You could even try something creative for dessert. Ask your server to toast or grill a roll, and for a scoop of vanilla ice cream and some of the honey cinnamon caramel sauce from the Granny's Apple Classic dessert. Slather honey cinnamon butter on the toasted roll, then top it with the ice cream, drizzle on the caramel sauce, and dig in!