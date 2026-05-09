Avoid This Texas Roadhouse Rookie Mistake Before Your Meal Arrives

Even though Texas Roadhouse is very popular as America's largest casual-dining chain, there are still lots of people who have never been there before. When you go for the first time and are seated at your table, you will be able to take in the lively country vibe, maybe order one of the fun margaritas, and even go to the display case where you can hand-select your own steak. But after you order and are waiting for your entree and any appetizers you chose to arrive, you want to avoid the rookie mistake of diving too deeply into the free rolls with honey cinnamon butter, or you will be too full to enjoy your meal.

The rolls are so delicious because they're made from scratch by an in-house baker, with new batches coming out every five minutes — they're hard to resist. One tip, especially if you are with a group, is not to ask for the basket to be replenished after everybody has had one, so they will not be there to tempt you. You could also ask for a box and take home any extra rolls for later — they would be great for breakfast the next day! You can also buy the honey cinnamon butter in stores and prepare rolls on your own, so you don't feel like you're missing out when you're at the restaurant.