Turn Texas Roadhouse Rolls Into Garlic Bread With A Simple Ordering Hack

One of the many fan favorites at Texas Roadhouse is the complimentary basket of warm, fresh rolls that greets you at your table. A new batch of this pillowy bread is baked every five minutes to ensure diners receive it hot and fresh, and it always comes with a container of the chain's Honey Cinnamon Butter. But if eating dinner rolls that are on the sweet side isn't your jam, you can forego the honey butter. There's an ordering hack that can turn the gratis baked goods into garlic bread, instead, and it's one of the many easy ways to upgrade your Texas Roadhouse order.

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To get the garlic upgrade, simply ask your waiter for a cup of the restaurant's Garlic Lemon Pepper Butter to accompany your rolls. The butter (also referred to as Garlic Lemon Pepper Sauce) is commonly drizzled over dishes like the chain's Grilled Shrimp, though you can request to have it added as a topping for steaks and other entrees, as well. Dip your bread into the garlicky, melted compound butter, or split your rolls and drizzle it onto the halves for a savory treat.

You can also request a small container of parmesan cheese to pair with the combination, which can be sprinkled on top of your garlic-buttered roll or sandwiched in the middle of the hot bread to melt the cheese. Either approach will give you a delicious, garlic bread-like appetizer with big Texas Roadhouse flair. Be forewarned: If you're like many others who already can't get enough of those Texas Roadhouse rolls, we're not gonna lie — this garlic bread hack may worsen your addiction.