Turn Texas Roadhouse Rolls Into Garlic Bread With A Simple Ordering Hack
One of the many fan favorites at Texas Roadhouse is the complimentary basket of warm, fresh rolls that greets you at your table. A new batch of this pillowy bread is baked every five minutes to ensure diners receive it hot and fresh, and it always comes with a container of the chain's Honey Cinnamon Butter. But if eating dinner rolls that are on the sweet side isn't your jam, you can forego the honey butter. There's an ordering hack that can turn the gratis baked goods into garlic bread, instead, and it's one of the many easy ways to upgrade your Texas Roadhouse order.
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To get the garlic upgrade, simply ask your waiter for a cup of the restaurant's Garlic Lemon Pepper Butter to accompany your rolls. The butter (also referred to as Garlic Lemon Pepper Sauce) is commonly drizzled over dishes like the chain's Grilled Shrimp, though you can request to have it added as a topping for steaks and other entrees, as well. Dip your bread into the garlicky, melted compound butter, or split your rolls and drizzle it onto the halves for a savory treat.
You can also request a small container of parmesan cheese to pair with the combination, which can be sprinkled on top of your garlic-buttered roll or sandwiched in the middle of the hot bread to melt the cheese. Either approach will give you a delicious, garlic bread-like appetizer with big Texas Roadhouse flair. Be forewarned: If you're like many others who already can't get enough of those Texas Roadhouse rolls, we're not gonna lie — this garlic bread hack may worsen your addiction.
Indulge your Texas Roadhouse roll cravings at home
If you want to keep the Texas Roadhouse bread party rolling at home, we'll let you in on another tip: You can order the rolls by the dozen or half-dozen to go. The catch is not every location offers the option. For those that do, you can order online for pickup or delivery, and a container of the Honey Cinnamon Butter is included. Simply scroll to the "Sides & Extras" section of the online menu to find the "Extra Fresh-Baked Bread" ordering button, and specify whether you want six or 12 of the rolls. The online ordering page lets you add up to two dozen, though that seems to be the limit. You can also purchase take-home rolls when dining in at a restaurant, and the workers will have them packaged up when you're ready to leave.
You can apply the garlic bread hack at home, too. Just add a request for a side of the Garlic Lemon Pepper Butter to the "Special Instructions" box when checking out online. If you're getting the rolls in-restaurant, simply tell your server you'd like a container of the butter to take home.
Texas Roadhouse rolls are, of course, best enjoyed newly warm from the oven. Getting them takeout-style hampers this, but you can freshen them back up with a quick pop into the air fryer or your oven. Preheat the fryer to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and warm the rolls for about three minutes. In an oven, heat at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 minutes. You can also brush on the butter and sprinkle on parmesan beforehand so both are nice and melty.
Another way to enjoy Texas Roadhouse rolls — including the garlic bread hack — at home
If your local Texas Roadhouse is one that doesn't offer the take-home dinner rolls option, there's another way to get that scent and taste of fresh-baked Roadhouse bread at home. The company has begun offering a packaged, mini version of its rolls via supermarkets, like Walmart, complete with a Honey Cinnamon Glaze that can be drizzled on or served on the side. The frozen rolls retail at around $6 to $7 per dozen, as of April 2026.
You can also order bake-at-home frozen versions of the rolls for Thanksgiving directly from a restaurant, enabling you to add the warm, buttery goodness to your holiday spread. Just ask a manager at your local Texas Roadhouse how their store handles holiday dinner roll orders, as the practice varies from site to site, and not all locations do it.
Once you're armed with frozen T.R. rolls, you can create your own garlic butter topping at home when you bake them. To dupe the Texas Roadhouse Garlic Lemon Pepper Butter, simply add fresh lemon juice, black pepper, chopped garlic, and onion powder to whipped butter. If you don't have the fresh versions, bottled lemon juice and jarred minced garlic will work just fine. You can also try other add-ins like lemon pepper and some freshly chopped or dehydrated parsley to help approximate the Texas Roadhouse product. If you don't want to make your own compound butter and prefer something readymade, Trader Joe's Butter with Parmesan, Garlic & Herb is a great shortcut option.