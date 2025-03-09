Can You Buy Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon Butter In Stores?
Wonderful news for those who occasionally crave the mouth-watering honey cinnamon butter from Texas Roadhouse, but don't want to go through the ordeal of driving to the nearest location and waiting for a table or for a to-go order. Rather than settling for lighting one of Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter scented candles or wax melts, you can now find not only the delicious butter spread in stores but mini versions of the rolls too! In a Walmart exclusive, you can find tubs of both Texas Roadhouse's plain and honey cinnamon butter.
Technically, what's available in select stores is a buttery spread. That's right — it isn't butter since it contains no cream, with packages noting a 70% vegetable oil makeup. What you'll find in restaurants is not pure butter, but rather a blend featuring vegetable oils to make it spreadable and soft. Regardless, it's still delicious.
If you want something made with 100% butter, then your best bet will be to make a dupe of the sweet stuff. Homemade compound butter, like the viral TikTok cowboy butter, isn't as tricky to make as you might think. For a Texas Roadhouse dupe, take a basic compound butter recipe and adjust the ingredients. Whip together softened butter, honey, powdered sugar, cinnamon, a splash of vanilla, and a pinch of salt to taste. If you accidentally oversoften your stick, try Carla Hall's trick to save it – rolling it in flour.
Other Texas Roadhouse products you can buy at the grocery store
Walmart also has the market cornered for Texas Roadhouse rolls. You can pick up a 12-pack of mini rolls at select Walmart locations for around $5. Each package of rolls comes with its own portion the famous honey cinnamon glaze to brush atop your baked rolls — if you're a butter fiend, like a lot of us, better to be safe than sorry and pick up the butter spread in addition to the rolls. Full-sized rolls are still available for pick-up at Texas Roadhouse locations — though this isn't as convenient as simply popping some store-bought dough into the oven at home.
While you can only find Texas Roadhouse branded butter spreads and mini rolls at Walmart, other retail chains carry the brand's delectable steak sauces nationwide. Both the tangy Roadhouse Gold sauce and the original Classic Steak Sauce are available in all stores from major retailers like Kroger, HEB, and Meijer — though only select Walmart locations and Albertsons carry them.