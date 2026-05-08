These 16 Costco Kirkland Snacks Are Perfect For Office Parties
Bringing a dish to an office party can get a little tricky. You want to supply something people will enjoy, but on the other hand, you don't want to be chained to your kitchen for hours preparing it. There are also the logistics of transporting your dish and storing it until party time to consider. Fortunately, if you have a Costco nearby, contributing a winning potluck item for your workplace event is a simple matter of grab and go.
The warehouse chain's Kirkland Signature brand delivers numerous ready-to-serve snacks and goodies that are perfect for fuss-free sharing with your coworkers. With these tasty items, you may not even have to bother with leftovers once the party is over, which is good, because wrestling home a half-full crockpot of homemade cocktail meatballs on your nightly commute, for example, can become its own kind of punishment.
Before you embark on your Costco run, bear in mind that some items on our list won't be appropriate if your office isn't equipped with a refrigerator to keep perishable ingredients safely chilled until party time. You don't want to be remembered as the person who gave the office food poisoning because your tray of finger foods sat out too long. Note that listed prices may vary according to location.
Tasty pinwheel sandwiches your co-workers will love
These tasty Kirkland Signature Roasted Chicken & Swiss Rollers deliver a sandwich-esque bite in a fun roll that will have your co-workers polishing off the tray. The handheld snacks feature lahvash flatbread — an Armenian unleavened bread — filled with roasted chicken, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and cranberry cream cheese. The Kirkland Signature Roasted Chicken & Swiss Rollers Tray is priced at an estimated $16.18 per package ($7.93 per pound).
Summer-fresh flavor in a handheld pastry
These Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Pastries let you serve up sweet, peachy freshness any time — not just during those peak summer peach harvesting months — and the flaky, creamy treats will be a big hit at your office party. There are eight pastries per package, and each is quite large, so we recommend slicing them into smaller sections for serving (for presentation, we also suggest arranging them prettily on a dish, rather than keeping them in the plastic packaging — and plate color can affect the presentation of your food, so pick a nice, complementary one). The Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Pastries are priced at $13.61.
32 scrumptious bars for your office to dive into
This package of 32 Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars offers an assortment of delicious flavors to please any palate. With Pecan Caramel Brownies, Wildberry Macaroons, Chocolate Chunk Brookies, and Macaroon Madness Bars to choose from, your co-workers at the party will have very satisfied sweet tooths. The Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars are priced at $22.69.
A classic crowd pleaser
A classic crowd pleaser is easily created by combining Costco's Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants and Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad, yielding scrumptious, easy-to-assemble chicken salad sammies DIY style. You'll need to include a couple of utensils for this classic Costco mashup — a knife for folks to cut open the croissants and a serving spoon to dish up the chicken salad — but the small amount of extra prep will be well worth it. The Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants are priced at $6.80, and the Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad is priced at an estimated $19.86 per package ($6.80 per pound).
Delicious cookies for your co-workers to dive into
A simple selection of cookies is always a good idea for a potluck — and any leftovers (if, indeed, there are any) will keep very well in your desk drawer for next-day noshing while you work. This array of Kirkland Signature Variety Cookies includes eight of each of the brand's Double Nut, Oatmeal, and Chocolate Chunk cookies. The Kirkland Signature Variety Cookies are priced at $11.34.
Costco 'Favorites' will be an office favorite
When you're snacking and visiting, chocolates are always welcome, and this 90-ounce bag of Kirkland Signature Favorites serves up a blend of beloved chocolate-based candies like Snickers, Twix, M&M's, and Butterfinger. Fill a bowl with these favorite treats, and watch them vanish at the office party! The Kirkland Signature Favorites Chocolate Bag is priced at $28.59.
A Kirkland classic provides lots of delightful crunch time
Costco's popular Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels are a satisfying, salty-sweet snack for folks to crunch on at your office party. Filled with Valencia peanut butter, these bite-sized pretzel nuggets come in a handy container that yields about 56 servings — more than plenty to satisfy a roomful of peckish professionals. The Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels are priced at $11.99.
Crowd-pleasing pasta salad
The only prep needed to serve up this tasty Kirkland Signature Tortellini Pasta Salad is removing the lid and placing a serving spoon in the container — your hungry co-workers will take care of the rest. The dish features five-cheese tortellini pasta, salami, black olives, mozzarella pearls, grape tomatoes, and Tuscan Italian dressing, with one container providing about nine servings. The Kirkland Signature Tortellini Pasta Salad with Mozzarella Pearls and Dressing is priced at an estimated $21.23 per package ($7.37 per pound).
Flavorful muffins that will disappear fast
These Kirkland Signature Blueberries and Cream Muffins are a favorite among Costco shoppers, and they'll be a hit among your work associates, as well. The toothsome treats are studded with real blueberries and topped with streusel, and the addition of sour cream gives them a particularly rich flavor. The Kirkland Signature Blueberries and Cream Muffins are priced at $7.39.
A salty-sweet treat with satisfying crunch
A scrumptious, classic snack is plentifully served up in this 2.5-pound container of Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans, delivering a satisfying, salty-sweet crunch that is the perfect office party shareable. These can be easily munched by the handful as your work companions visit and hobnob. The Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans are priced at $17.99.
A hearty and satisfying addition to the potluck spread
This unique, sweet, and savory Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round Bread is a perfect party snack, either all on its own or paired with a spread like cream cheese or honey butter. The whole grains and chunks of walnuts and dried cranberries make it a hearty, filling bite that will be a satisfying standout at the serving table. The Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round Bread is priced at $9.07.
A campfire treat clustered into bite-sized deliciousness
A classic fireside treat gets bundled up into bite-sized goodies (no fire needed) in these Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters. Your officemates will enjoy a culinary reminder of summertime and childhood with each taste of the graham cracker, marshmallow, kettle-cooked caramel, and luscious milk chocolate contained in these deliciously sweet clusters. The Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters are priced at $13.19.
The quintessential party snack combo
If you're unsure what to take to your office potluck, go for a failsafe classic: chips and dip. A bag of Kirkland Signature Organic Tortilla Chips paired with another quick-grab Costco product, like Kirkland Signature Organic Salsa or a 16-pack of handy, single-serve containers of Kirkland Signature Organic Chunky Guacamole, will be just the thing to fill tummies at your workplace get-together. The Kirkland Signature Organic Tortilla Chips are priced at $8.19, the Kirkland Signature Organic Salsa is priced at $11.49, and the Kirkland Signature Organic Chunky Guacamole is priced at $13.59.
A bagful of fun to get the party started
Make mouths happy at your office gathering with this 5.75-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats, filled with fruity favorite candies like Skittles, Nerds, Starburst, Twizzlers, and Haribo Gummy Bears. Fill a bowl with the fun treats, and watch each co-worker's inner child come out to play (and devour). The Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats are priced at $23.99.
An elegant and indulgent potluck offering
You just might have the fanciest-looking treat at the table with these Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Desserts. Each eye-catching delicacy features rich, semisweet Belgium chocolate mousse on a chocolate cookie crumble foundation, and each confection is covered with chocolate ganache and attractively garnished with dark chocolate shavings. The Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Desserts are priced at $10.99.
A bite-sized tribute to apple pie
A full apple pie might be a bit cumbersome to serve at an office party, but these Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites deliver the essence of apple pie in a convenient, handheld bite. Featuring buttery pastry stuffed with scrumptious caramel apple filling and topped with crystal sugar, these delicious treats are sure to vanish fast. The Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites are priced at $9.07.