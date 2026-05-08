These 16 Costco Kirkland Snacks Are Perfect For Office Parties

Bringing a dish to an office party can get a little tricky. You want to supply something people will enjoy, but on the other hand, you don't want to be chained to your kitchen for hours preparing it. There are also the logistics of transporting your dish and storing it until party time to consider. Fortunately, if you have a Costco nearby, contributing a winning potluck item for your workplace event is a simple matter of grab and go.

The warehouse chain's Kirkland Signature brand delivers numerous ready-to-serve snacks and goodies that are perfect for fuss-free sharing with your coworkers. With these tasty items, you may not even have to bother with leftovers once the party is over, which is good, because wrestling home a half-full crockpot of homemade cocktail meatballs on your nightly commute, for example, can become its own kind of punishment.

Before you embark on your Costco run, bear in mind that some items on our list won't be appropriate if your office isn't equipped with a refrigerator to keep perishable ingredients safely chilled until party time. You don't want to be remembered as the person who gave the office food poisoning because your tray of finger foods sat out too long. Note that listed prices may vary according to location.