Bread is one of the oldest prepared foods (we're talking around 15,000 years old), so it's understandable that it comes in countless forms. One key distinction is whether bread is leavened or unleavened. Unleavened bread is a culinary staple in several cultures — think Mexican tortillas or South Asian roti (leavening agents are what make roti different from naan). It also holds deep religious significance, such as matzo, traditionally consumed by Jewish people during Passover (ever heard of matzo brei pizza?), and unleavened bread during the Eucharist by Christians. To find out what makes unleavened bread unique, Food Republic consulted Domenico Tolomeo, corporate chef at Orlando Food Sales.

He revealed, "Unleavened bread is made without any leavening agents (like yeast, baking powder, or sourdough starter) that produce gas and create an airy crumb. Because it doesn't rise, it's typically flat and dense." Texturally, unleavened bread differs from leavened bread, which is typically light, airy, and spongy due to air pockets — whereas, Tolomeo said, "Unleavened breads are usually thin, firm, or even crisp."

There's also variation among unleavened bread depending on how much water is added. "The shelf life can be longer if they're dry and cracker-like (low moisture prevents mold), but soft, moist unleavened breads can still spoil quickly if not stored properly," Tolomeo told us. So low moisture breads like matzo and lavash will usually last longer than their high-moisture counterparts like tortillas or roti.