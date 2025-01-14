How Plate Color Can Affect The Presentation Of Your Food

There is no rule that says you can only use white plates for serving food, of course. Otherwise, why would there be so many styles of dishes out there? Even restaurants have multiple colors, shapes, and styles of tableware to show off different dishes. Richard Sandoval says that some colors are better for certain cuisines. "Black plates add drama but work best with vibrant dishes," he noted in our exclusive chat. "Earth-toned plates suit rustic, natural presentations like Latin or farm-to-table dishes."

Of course you can choose any color or pattern of plate that makes you happy, but don't feel like you need to limit yourself to only one set of plates. It's nice to have a couple of choices if you can afford them and have the storage space in your kitchen. Second-hand dishes are easy to find if you want to experiment, and estate sales and restaurant closings are excellent places to find pieces. Just make sure to steer clear of any vintage dinnerware with toxic red flags, such as advanced age, which might have unsafe levels of lead or uranium.

If you're not sure how your food looks on a certain plate, try taking a photo of it with your phone to see if the plate is helping or hurting the presentation. If you learn to take better food photos, you can get a better sense of how the right plate can make your food look amazing.