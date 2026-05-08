11 Foods That Have More Protein Than An Egg

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Eggs have long been considered the gold standard of protein, and with this essential amino acid at the forefront of seemingly everyone's minds (it's certainly become the marketing darling of the food world in recent years), it's no wonder people are gobbling them up like there's no tomorrow. Of course, there are an abundance of ways to enjoy eggs, like hard-boiled, scrambled for breakfast, or even soft-boiled and jammy in a bowl of ramen, but if you're looking to hit a certain goal — or just add more into your everyday diet — there are actually a lot of other foods that contain more protein per serving than eggs.

A single egg contains just over 6 grams of protein, but when the average adult male requires 56 grams, and the average female 46 grams for proper body function (this skyrockets to 70 grams if you are pregnant or breastfeeding), there is no way this food can help you meet that alone. And since your appetite surely craves more than just eggs, we've got a versatile selection of wholesome foods, some of which contain two, three, or many more times as much protein