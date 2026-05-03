This Seafood Restaurant Red Flag Should Have You Running For The Door

Live seafood tanks are a common feature of seafood establishments. From high-end Japanese sushi bars to your run-of-the-mill wet markets, they promise the freshest possible fish, crustaceans, and oysters. While some are charmed by the novelty of hand-selecting their meal, these tanks don't always guarantee quality. Before ordering, it's good practice to inspect the tank beforehand. If the water isn't crystal clear and its inhabitants look lethargic, use this as a sign to take your business elsewhere.

A key thing to look out for in a seafood restaurant is the condition of its live tank, since it can offer clues about overall maintenance and handling practices. A well-kept tank should have steady circulation and a working filtration system. If you can't tick these boxes, consider that a red flag. For example, cloudy water often indicates poor filtration or a buildup of waste and bacteria, which suggests that the tank isn't being regularly cleaned. Stagnant water, or a lack of visible circulation, is another major concern, as it can lead to low oxygen levels and declining water quality. While some algae is normal in fish tanks, a large amount, in combination with poor filtration and cloudy water, is another warning sign.

It's also important to look at the animals themselves. Dead fish or shellfish in the tank are a potential food safety risk. They can leach bacteria into the tank, contaminating its other inhabitants. Some live tank species, particularly shellfish and crustaceans, deteriorate quickly after death, which can affect the surrounding water. On the other hand, signs like lethargic movement can point to stress or suboptimal conditions, which isn't necessarily a food safety risk, but is a telling sign of poor animal welfare.