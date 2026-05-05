The Costco Frozen Breakfast To Leave On The Shelves

Costco sells a curated item selection, stocking around 4,000 SKUs, as opposed to a supermarket standard of 30,000. Yet with spacious aisles covering an often huge-sized store, this doesn't make browsing stress-free. Glance at the frozen breakfast foods, for example, and selecting a dependable morning item can feel overwhelming. To help navigate the store section, our own Food Republic reviewer sampled seven options, outlining frozen breakfast options from Costco that are worth the buy, and those you should avoid.

An item to leave out of the cart? Unfortunately, the Dutchland Lattice D'Lights Egg Sausage & Cheese Pastry. Visually, the baked food looks intriguing, with a beautiful mesh-shaped dough composed of buttery croissant pastry. An egg, sausage, and cheese filling? Perfect — that's a tried-and-true pairing to complement. Throw in a convenient 10-minute preparation, and the item's allure is understandable.

Unfortunately, our reviewer found that the pastry's flavor and texture leave a lot to be desired. They noted the baked good tastes flat and unremarkable, with the contained butter the only dash of moistness. The eggs and sausage come through as unsatisfying crumbles, while the cheese isn't even mentioned. "I would say the pastry is more biscuit than croissant," a YouTube reviewer said, making this a product best left in Costco's freezer.